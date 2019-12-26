Trending
Joe Burrow shows off silky jumper during shooting challenge against Oklahoma, which LSU obviously won

By
9 hours ago

This season, Joe Burrow was by far the most clutch college football player in the country, and he proved it right from the start back in Week 2. On the road against Texas, the Heisman Trophy winner converted a 3rd and 17 into a game-clinching touchdown with 2:31 to go. A month later he threw a 54-yard touchdown pass with under six minutes remaining to go up two touchdowns on the Florida Gators. Then he snuck by Auburn at home, then Alabama on the road in back-to-back weeks. Finally, he stomped out Georgia in the SEC Championship, locking up a spot in the College Football Playoff, where his Tigers will take on Oklahoma on Saturday.

And yet, his most clutch performance may have come with a basketball in his hands, as opposed to the pigskin. On Christmas night, LSU and Oklahoma had a basketball shooting challenge, just three days before they face off in the biggest football game in many of their lives. The Sooners had the edge in the competition, but Burrow went last for LSU, and, naturally, came up huge when his team needed him most, going 10-for-12 to win the challenge. Check out this silky jumper from No. 9:

Great stroke, but also (whispers) a very, veryyyy forgiving rim. But we don't need to mention that, because Burrow can do no wrong right now. The Sooners should consider this an omen. Even if they get a lead on Saturday, chances are Burrow will bring LSU back.

