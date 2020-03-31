Trending
Joe Buck has received 'quite a few' NSFW videos as submissions for Twitter play-by-play (WTF, people?!)

With the sports world on complete hold, athletes and media have had to improvise to make up for the lack of content. Joe Buck, the play-by-play man everybody loves to hate, has managed to shine during this dead sports period.

To keep his skills sharp, Buck has taken submissions from his Twitter followers of the mundane things they are doing around their homes during the quarantine, and he does play-by-play of these tasks. He's called everything from a dog running around its yard:

To chickens eating:

To a kid killing a spider:

To Justin Thomas' male pattern baldness:

Is it Patrick Mahomes leading a fourth-quarter comeback in the Super Bowl? No, of course it isn't, but it's still nice to hear Buck's voice as we await the return of sports (if they ever come back).

There is one thing Buck will not call, however, and that's NSFW material, which he's apparently received a lot of during this quarantine, as he revealed on "The Charlie Brennan Show" in St. Louis.

"I've had quite a few," said Buck when asked if he's received any raunchy video submissions. "And some, you have to be careful, and you have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film because you're worried there is going to be something in the background that we should not focus on but it's still there and I put my voice to something that I shouldn't have.

"I've had a couple of submissions from, let's say a man and a woman that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to at this stage of my life. Maybe later in life, but not now."

Ummm... WTF, people? What kind of sick animals are A. filming that type of stuff and B. SENDING IT TO JOE BUCK?!?! You've reached a very low point in the quarantine if you've sunk to a level where you're not only documenting that but hoping that the most well-known play-by-play man in sports will call it for you. Let's just go ahead and not send Joe any more of that stuff. Deal? Deal.

