Joaquin Niemann wins Mark H. McCormack Medal as golf's top amateur

Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed a prosperous 2017. The 18-year-old qualified for the U.S. Open, made the cut at the Greenbrier Classic and won three professional events in his native Chile. Finishing the summer as the No. 1 ranked amateur bestowed another honor: the Mark H. McCormack Medal.

The award, now in it's 11th year of existence and handed out by the USGA and R&A, grants Niemann entry into next year's U.S. Open and Open Championship, so long as he stays amateur. (He's committed to play for the University of South Florida.) Niemann becomes the first player from South America to capture the title.

“Joaquin Niemann has consistently returned impressive results, especially in high-profile events, and the USGA is pleased to see his steady play recognized with the McCormack Medal,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director. “We look forward to watching Joaquin succeed for many years to come.”

Past winners of the McCormack Medal include Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Oliver Schniederjans, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee.

