News7 hours ago

Joaquin Niemann wins Mark H. McCormack Medal as golf's top amateur

By
U.S. Open - Round One
Streeter Lecka(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed a prosperous 2017. The 18-year-old qualified for the U.S. Open, made the cut at the Greenbrier Classic and won three professional events in his native Chile. Finishing the summer as the No. 1 ranked amateur bestowed another honor: the Mark H. McCormack Medal.

The award, now in it's 11th year of existence and handed out by the USGA and R&A, grants Niemann entry into next year's U.S. Open and Open Championship, so long as he stays amateur. (He's committed to play for the University of South Florida.) Niemann becomes the first player from South America to capture the title.

“Joaquin Niemann has consistently returned impressive results, especially in high-profile events, and the USGA is pleased to see his steady play recognized with the McCormack Medal,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director. “We look forward to watching Joaquin succeed for many years to come.”

Past winners of the McCormack Medal include Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Oliver Schniederjans, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Undercover Tour Pro: How A U.S. Open Champion Ranks The Majors

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Test Run

Golf News & Tours

Sirak Says: The Toughest Test

Golf News & Tours

Francis Ouimet: Game Changer

Golf News & Tours

Francis Ouimet: Game Changer

Related
Golf News & ToursSirak Says: The Toughest Test
Golf News & ToursUndercover Tour Pro: How A U.S. Open Champion Ranks…
Golf News & ToursFrancis Ouimet: Game Changer
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection