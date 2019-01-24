Farmers Insurance Open3 hours ago

Jim "Bones" Mackay will be back inside the ropes as a caddie this week at Torrey Pines

Jim "Bones" MacKay walks off the 17th hole during the third round of the 2018 Sony Open.
Few, if any caddies have walked more rounds at Torrey Pines than Jim "Bones" Mackay. He's certainly the only one to ever tend the flagstick for a 70-yard shot on the 72nd hole. And now, Jimmy Walker is hoping to take advantage of that wealth of local knowledge.

As reported first by the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson, Mackay, the former longtime caddie of Phil Mickelson who is now an on-course reporter for NBC, will loop for Walker at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Ferguson also provided a fun trivia question with his tweet that broke the news:

Any guesses? Yes? No? OK, time's up. Here's the answer:

Technically, Bones isn't trading a microphone for a golf bag this week since CBS has coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open. And it's not the first time he's come out of caddying retirement since he and Mickelson parted ways in June of 2017. Mackay caddied for Justin Thomas at last year's Sony Open.

Coincidentally, this is the first time in 29 years that Mickelson isn't playing in his hometown event. Anyway, if Walker needs to hole his approach shot on the final hole come Sunday, he's got the right guy.

