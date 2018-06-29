U.S. Senior Openan hour ago

Jerry Kelly solves the Broadmoor riddle, for one round at least, and opens two-stroke lead in U.S. Senior Open

By
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Robert LabergeCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO - JUNE 28: Jerry Kelly makes a tee shot on the 10th hole during round one of the U.S. Senior Open Championship at The Broadmoor Golf Club on June 28, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Jerry Kelly’s renowned body language was in sync with the twists and turns of the East Course at the Broadmoor, or so it seemed by how he separated himself slightly from the field in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday.

Kelly, 51, posted a four-under par 66 on a hot, windy day in Colorado Springs, Colo., to open a two-stroke lead over Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez, Kevin Sutherland, Rocco Mediate, Deane Pappas of South Africa.

The Broadmoor is located at the base of Cheyenne Mountain, contributing to the difficulty of the course by the havoc it creates on the greens. Putts are said to break away from the mountain, except when they don’t, and the contours shrink the size of the targets.

“Even though these greens are big greens, they're really small greens,” Colorado native Hale Irwin said, “There's only so many hole locations they can have because there’s enough slope, particularly coming off Cheyenne Mountain. The contours that are in the greens, they’re confounding.”

Yet Kelly played a near-flawless round, a three-putt bogey at the 18th hole the only blemish on his card.

“You didn’t know when the wind was going to come up and blow you away,” Kelly said. “It definitely got the 35-mile-an-hour gusts that they were calling for and it swirled around. The front side was easier than I thought today. And then I knew once we turned to the back side, OK, no more par fives, it’s time to play. I got in there close a few times, missed one of them, but held on a few holes, until that lost one. I did not like that one.”

Defending champion Kenny Perry, twice a winner of the Senior Open, shot a one-over par 71. Bernhard Langer, the 2010 winner of the Senior Open, opened with a two-over par 72 whiling hitting only 10 greens in regulation.

Maybe the most impressive round of the day when age is factored in was the even-par 70 posted by Jay Haas, who is 64.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWal-Mart Open: Sluman Wins By Five - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursBernhard Langer, now 60, wins PURE Insurance Open, …
Golf News & ToursRocco Mediate goes off on complaints about U.S. Ope…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection