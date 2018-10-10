Trending
Jeremy Roenick on the best celebrity golfer, the new NHL season and why he'd love to play in a pro event

3 hours ago
2016 Ryder Cup - Celebrity Matches
Jamie Squire

Celebrity golfers are all the rage right now. Tony Romo, Stephen Curry and John Smoltz have all teed it up in professional tournaments in the last year, each one impressing the golf world with their games. The latest to join them was former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder, who made his debut in the Safeway Open last week, missing the cut with rounds of 75 and 74, giving him a five-over total that was good enough to beat out Ollie Schniederjans and Wesley Bryan.

Could former NHL All Star Jeremy Roenick be the next pro athlete from another sport to get a crack in a PGA Tour or Web.com Tour event? On this week's edition of the Golf Digest Podcast, Roenick discussed his desire to do just that, and his play in the American Century Championship over the years would suggest he might be able to hang around with the big boys. While he's never won, Roenick has finished seventh, fifth and fourth in his last three appearances in Tahoe, beating out the likes of Romo, Curry and Smoltz along the way. Of course, he hasn't been able to nip Mulder, who has won three straight.

Our conversation wasn't just limited to his golf game though. The longtime Chicago Blackhawk and Philadelphia Flyer also discussed the new NHL season, the tough U.S. loss in the Ryder Cup and his time as a judge on season two of Golf Channel's "Driver vs. Driver", which airs every Tuesday night until November 13. Alex Myers and Keely Levins also joined me to talk PGA Tour sleepers, Kevin Tway's big win at the Safeway Open and our picks for this week's CIMB Classic. Please have a listen.

RELATED: Jeremy Roenick catches a rattlesnake with golf clubs, continues to prove he's a total nut

