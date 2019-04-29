Jaylen Brown celebrated sweet revenge towards a high-school teacher who told Brown he'd be in jail

Sunday was a good day to be Jaylen Brown. Granted, most days are good days to be Brown, a former No. 3 overall pick in his third season in the NBA. Yet April 28 will now, and forever, hold a special place in his heart.

Not because Brown put up 19 points—highlighted by a vicious thrown-down on likely-MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo—in the Boston Celtics' surprising 112-90 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals...

...Rather, Sunday was the special anniversary of one of Brown's teachers at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia looking, in the words of hardwood philosopher Charles Barkley, "wronger than ketchup on pancakes."

That's because on April 28, 2014, said instructor told Brown that in five years he'd be behind bars:

Whew, is that a take that's colder than the Night King (topical).

Now, anyone who attended high school will attest that teenagers can do a number on your psyche. Conversely, it's hard to imagine any educator with a soul dropping this on a kid, let alone Brown, whose only flaw during the draft process was that he was, um...too smart .

Twitter noticed the five-year mark of this barb and had a field day:

You get the idea. As for Brown's thoughts on the matter? He was actually magnanimous about the situation, saying he understands where the remark came from.

“Sometimes because the education system is poor, especially in Georgia, sometimes teachers have too many kids and not enough help,” Brown told the Athletic . “I’m not blaming the one teacher.

“If it’s used as an example to motivate kids all around the world, especially growing up in a public school in the metro Atlanta area, everything isn’t always cut and dry. It’s tough, it’s tough on both sides. Teachers, students as well, to learn in an environment and also teach in an environment with 30-something kids in one class. That’s hard.”

However, don't think that Brown totally dismissed it.

“You don’t really forget instances like that,” Brown told The Athletic after Game 1. “You use it as fuel and you move on.”

Proof that the sweetest revenge is living life right.

