Jason Dufner joins Cobra Golf, will use driver, irons and wedges this week at Mayakoba

Chris GarrisonJason Duffner at the CObra/Puma Golf Speedzone media release day at Drive Shack in West Palm Beach, Florida USA on 05 November 2019.

Jason Dufner, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour including the 2013 PGA Championship, has ended his equipment free agency by signing a multi-year deal with Cobra Golf. The deal, which will see Dufner use Cobra’s driver, irons and wedges all housed in a Cobra staff bag. Dufner will make his debut as a Cobra staffer at this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Dufner joins Cobra coming off the worst season in more than a decade, ranking 118th in earnings with $926,365. Still, Dufner did show some of his old form with a T-4 at the Wells Fargo Championship and a T-7 at The Memorial.

Dufner’s ability as a golfer, however, is only part of the reason the company decided to add him to its tour staff which already includes Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau.

“At Cobra our goal is to align with the best athletes and ambassadors who are not only talented golfers but are also engaging and authentic on and off the course,” said Dan Ladd, executive VP and general manager of Cobra Puma Golf.

Dufner, who said he had been testing “a variety of products over the past year,” has been using Cobra’s King F9 Speedback driver and at Mayakoba will have the company’s King 4-iron, King Forged CB irons (5-iron through pitching wedge) and King V-Grind wedges with 52, 56 and 62 degrees loft.

