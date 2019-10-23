Trending
Love Stories

Jason Day somehow won his wife over with a mullet, tight jeans and … a scrapbook?

By
5 hours ago

After a decade of marriage and nearly a full foursome of kids together, Jason Day and Ellie Day remain one of golf’s most visible couples. But golf fans are still learning details about how their relationship came to be. And boy, are those details entertaining.

The Days recently joined the PGA Tour’s Up & Down Podcast to discuss their life together—from having kids, to going out on tour as a family in their RV, to, yes, that scary court-side incident involving LeBron James. But our favorite parts of their 30-minute-plus conversation involved how Jason won his eventual wife over, first asking her out amid some unusual circumstances and then his proposal that involved … a scrapbook?

RELATED: 19 things you should know about Jason Day

Let’s start at the beginning. The two initially met when Jason, 17, was in Ohio for a Korn Ferry Tour event and Ellie, 19, was a hostess at a pub. According to Ellie, Jason wore tight jeans and had a mullet, but she still thought he was “cute.” She didn’t think much else, though because he “didn’t pay attention to me at all.” But about a year later …

“I was sitting in my apartment and I got a text from a 330 area code and it said, ‘Hey, this is Jason from Australia. Do you remember me?’ I was really confused because I thought, Jason, why would he have a 330 area code because that’s my area code. I asked him how he got my number, and he ignored the question.”

“Did I ignore it?” Jason said.

“You totally ignored it.”

Jason never reveals the answer to that mystery, but however he got those digits, it worked. The two were eventually at a graduation party together and that’s where Jason officially asked Ellie out for the first time. By a pinball machine in a barn. Sounds like that was one heckuva graduation party. Here’s a sample clip from the podcast:

Loading

View on Instagram

About three years later, the two were living together when Day popped the bigger question. But first, he had to prepare a scrapbook of their time together and the unlikely romance. Jason put the scrapbook together up in their loft. “He’d yell, ‘You can’t come up here!’ ” an amused Ellie recalls.

RELATED: The year in PGA Tour WAGs

Eventually, Jason finished the project. Well, sort of. It ended with him writing, “Will the city boy get the country girl?” and two blank pages meant for their eventual wedding photos. What a romantic this guy is! Anyway, it obviously all worked out in the end and you can hear them tell their entire story on the podcast. You can also bet that Day is going to hear about that scrapbook from his peers.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Rejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to return to Jeopardy!

2 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Looking...

2 hours ago
Chuck vs. Shaq

Charles Barkley scores first big win of the season over Shaq on NBA Opening Night

3 hours ago
Love Stories

Jason Day somehow won his wife over with a mullet, tight jeans and … a scrapbook?

5 hours ago
NB(etting)A

The seven NBA bets that will save your 2019 gambling year

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ worst stat, Rickie Fowler’s sponsored honeymoon, and Jason Day gets a little help...

October 22, 2019
Bold Claims

Adam Schefter saying Tom Brady might leave the Patriots next year is a freezing cold take to...

October 22, 2019
J-E-T-S

This depressing SNY segment says everything you need to know about the New York Jets

October 22, 2019
Captain Kirk

This video of Kirk Cousins voice cracking is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever

October 22, 2019
Living in Style

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke are flying in a private jet for their honeymoon, which looks...

October 21, 2019
Random Feats of Sport

Olympic freeskier/human Rube Goldberg machine returns with another mind-blowing training video

October 21, 2019
Dynamic Duos

Michael Irvin on 'First Take' is the gift that keeps on giving

October 21, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The high-ankle sprain heard round the world

October 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Is it time to be worried about Zion Williamson?

October 21, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Falcons get literally and figuratively stuffed into a by

October 21, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The SEC Network broadcaster who made the '69' joke is our college football star of the week

October 21, 2019
Fails

If you need a good laugh, watch this embarrassing fake punt attempt by Arkansas

October 19, 2019
Dust Bowl

Joe Girardi's emotional farewell to CC Sabathia might even make Red Sox fans choke up

October 18, 2019
Related
Golf News & Tours2019 Zozo Championship picks: What our experts pred…
Golf News & ToursBetting on golf: How our experts have correctly pre…
The LoopRejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to retu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved