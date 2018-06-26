James Harden accepted his MVP award in a cow outfit, for some reason

James Harden won Most Valuable Player not named LeBron James honors at Monday night's NBA Award Show, and deservedly so. The Beard led the league in scoring, win shares and efficiency usage while guiding the Houston Rockets to a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Considering the six-time All-Star should have won the year before (that sound you hear is every poor bastard that's ever played with Russ Westbrook nodding), it was a long overdue coronation.

But no one is talking about Harden's crowning Tuesday morning. And that's because the Houston guard received his award dressed like a f$@%^@! cow.

Further proof the award should go to LeBron in perpetuity. These other cats simply aren't ready.

