Jack Nicklaus' iconic Rolex watch is being auctioned off, and you won't believe how much money it could be worth

an hour ago
Jack Nicklaus
Photo by Dan Winters

Since 1967, the gold wristwatch on Jack Nicklaus' wrist has been a part of most every image of the 18-time major champion. It is one of many prized possessions the Golden Bear has accumulated throughout his legendary career, and now this ultra expensive watch is going up for auction. And if you want it, it could cost you a lottt of money.

The original 18-karat gold Rolex Day-Date that Nicklaus owned and worn is being auctioned for charity, with all the proceeds to be given to his Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, according to Nicklaus. According to reports, a similar watch owned by Paul Newman sold for $1`7.7 million in 2017. Jack's gold Rolex, which can be seen in most photographs of Jack after 1967, including 12 of his 18 major titles, might fetch a similar amount when it goes up for auction on Dec. 10.

If it does fetch in the range of tens of millions, it would undoubtedly be one of the most expensive sports memorabilia sales in recent memory.

"To know that 100 percent of the money raised from the sale of something on my wrist, that I have treasured for over a half-century, will directly benefit pediatric care is a treasure of the heart,” Nicklaus said in a release.

RELATED: Jack Nicklaus: My lifetime principles for great golf

Jack did an interview with the watch website Hodinkee a few years back, where he discusses the origins of his watch, including meeting Rolex for the first time in 1966, before he even owned a watch. Here's a link to those looking for more info about the Rolex:

