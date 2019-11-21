It's a shame this buzzer beater didn't count, because the celebration was an all-timer

It's not even Thanksgiving and we may already have the buzzer beater of the year in college basketball. As Jon Rothstein would say, This is March November!

There's just one, tiny problem--the buzzer beater we're referring to didn't even count. Wait, what?

On Wednesday night, the Old Dominion Monarchs found themselves in a dog fight at home with James Madison. Despite being a 12-point favorite, ODU was on the verge of losing the game outright, trailing 76-71 with 20 seconds to play. That's when point guard Malik Curry channeled his inner Reggie Miller, scoring seven points in 16 seconds to make it a one-point game.

With four seconds to go, ODU fouled James Madison's Zach Jacobs, who made the first free throw to make it 80-78, then bricked the next. Curry got the rebound, raced down the court and launched a three at the buzzer that cashed, sending the home crowd into an absolute frenzy. Someone behind the hoop captured video of the entire sequence, and it's one of the craziest scenes ever:

Unfortunately, as you can see below, Curry's shot didn't even come close to getting off in time:

What an all-time dagger. There is nothing worse then watching an insane buzzer beater and hearing an announcer go "hold on, they're going to check to see if he got it off in time." The ODU fans and the entire team did NOT hold on, making the eventual announcement that the shot wasn't good all the more crushing. Had it counted, Curry would have scored 10 points in the final 20 seconds to give ODU a one-point win. Instead, the Monarchs lost 80-78. The buzzer beater that never was.

