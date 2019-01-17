LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — Adam Scott turned some heads earlier this month when he mentioned he wouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of one of the new Rules of Golf that allows players to putt on the greens with the flagstick in … even if it was a six-foot putt to win the Masters.

“As you know, I’m not a person who cares how things look,” Scott said during last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii . “I’m a 30-year-old man putting with a broomstick.”

But at the Masters? Really?

The mere possibility of players strategically plotting in this manner—particularly when it comes to Augusta National’s slick downhill putts, many of which could use a bit of a backstop—got some wondering whether the powers at the club might not be so keen as to see such measures taken in early April. So much so that perhaps they might implement their own local rule prohibiting such action.

Yet when Masters chairman Fred Ridley was asked about that possibility during the Founding Partners press conference at the Latin America Amateur on Thursday, he seemed to indicate the club would not take such drastic measures.

“We will, as we always do, collaborate with the governing bodies and talk about those rules, those local rules and conditions that will be implemented,” Ridley said. “We think it’s important that there be some consistency in top championship golf, and so you can expect that the Masters tournament will look very much, if not the same, as what you’re seeing in the major championships and professional tours.”

OK, Adam. Looks like the only thing standing between you and keeping that stick in on the 18th hole on Masters Sunday will be your own personal pride.

