Inbee Park's home broken into days before the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Inbee Park isn't an easy player to rattle. Never one to display much emotion on or off the golf course, 29-year-old LPGA Hall of Famer is an image of steadiness. But in a press conference before the start of this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the third major of the 2018 season, Park opened up about a situation that has been taking up some of her emotional and physical energy off the course: The No. 1 player in the world said her home in Las Vegas was broken into the week before the KPMG.

"I really just feel like I found a better balance of the life and the golf together this year definitely because I am enjoying myself more out on the golf course. A little bit less stressed and probably more enjoyable than any other years," said Park, who has a win and four top-three finishes so far in 2018. "Except, you know, my house was broken into last week, so I've been really stressing about that since the last four days, since talking to police, talking to insurance and trying to figure out—it's so hard when you're not there trying to figure out what's lost."

Park explain that she is having difficulty figuring out what was actually taken because she keeps a lot of her possessions in Korea.

According to Golf Channel , it was Park's Las Vegas home that was broken into while she was playing at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She finished the tournament T-27, her worst showing since a T-31 at the HSBC Women's Champions in March, her first start in 2018.

Play begins on Thursday at the KPMG at Kemper Lakes Golf Club, outside of Chicago. She has won the event three times, the most recent being 2015. In the year's first two majors, she lost a playoff to Pernilla Lindberg at the ANA Inspiration and finished ninth at the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek. If she were to win at Kemper Lakes, it'd mark the ninth major of her career. In the first two rounds, Park is paired with defending champ Danielle Kang and 2018 U.S. Women's Open champion, Ariya Jutanugarn.

