Trending
That Isn't Fog

In this Asian Tour event played in harmful air pollution, choking could begin on the front nine on Thursday

By
38 minutes ago
Air Pollution Rises In Delhi And Neighboring Areas
Hindustan Times

Air pollution in New Delhi, India, last week. It could be as bad or worse for the Panasonic Open India this week. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The field in the Asian Tour’s Panasonic Open India in New Delhi this week might redefine the word choking as we know it in golf.

Smog, rather than pressure with a back-nine lead on Sunday, is far more likely to the culprit in a region plagued by some of the worst air pollution in the world. It could have golfers choking on the front nine on Thursday.

In 2017, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, called the city a “gas chamber,” and barring a stiff breeze the situation at Delhi Golf Club won’t be appreciably different.

An Agence France-Presse story on the city’s FirstPost news website previewing the tournament noted how bad the smog was for the Delhi half marathon on Sunday.

“Some runners wore masks…when the US embassy website showed levels of the smallest, most harmful air pollutants reached 199 — eight times the World Health Organization's recommended maximum,” it wrote.

Shiv Kapur, a native of New Delhi, is the defending champion and gives those accustomed to the air pollution an advantage. “I am like a street dog,” he said in the AFP story. “I am used to every kind of ailment and air quality that is out there.

“You are spending five hours outdoors in bad air and smog. You are out there for a long period of time. I think for some of us we are kind of immune to it now. But it's not a good thing, the visitors and foreigners struggle a bit more.”

CNN reported on Wednesday how bad the smog is there:

“The past week has seen air quality in the Indian capital plunge again, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an average air quality level of 272 on Monday. During Diwali [the annual Hindu festival of lights] last year, Delhi's air quality index reached 604.

“According to the World Health Organization, an acceptable level for humans to breathe regularly is 25.”

MORE FROM THE LOOP
That Isn't Fog

In this Asian Tour event played in harmful air pollution, choking could begin on the front on

38 minutes ago
Purple Reign

The Timberwolves' Prince-themed jerseys have leaked and they're very purple

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

American basketball player gets kicked off Austrian team for brutal sucker punch

4 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka’s fitting No. 1 grab, Paul Azinger’s code name, and an infamous golf shirt gets...

7 hours ago
Halloween Stuff

The Portland Trail Blazers' Halloween costumes are more terrifying than the Western Conference

7 hours ago
NBA Twitter

LeBron James' missed free throws ignite hilarious Twitter war between Kobe fanboys and people...

8 hours ago
World Series

Let's break down the World Series by reverting to typical (and deadly accurate) L.A. & Boston...

9 hours ago
Must Be Nice

Gambler wins crazy 10-game parlay on buzzer-beater, turns $2 into $1,237

October 22, 2018
Great Catches

San Jose Sharks fan snags flying puck with, uh, well, you know

October 22, 2018
Halloween Costume Ideas

Pat McAfee dressed up as a 70-year-old man and drilled some field goals for cancer research

October 22, 2018
Melissa Gets Marcia'ed

NFL reporter takes football to the face while she's delivering on-air sideline report, takes a...

October 22, 2018
Gambling

The Los Angeles Rams emerge as BIG favorites to win the Super Bowl

October 22, 2018
Daggers

The 7 worst, Andy-Reid-hates-us-all bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

October 22, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The New England Patriots are a sucker punch to the solar plexus of goodness

October 22, 2018
Movie Magic

Newly announced Hall-of-Fame golfer Jan Stephenson says Margot Robbie wants to play her in a...

October 21, 2018
Highlights

Delaware kick returner trucks defender so hard that everyone freezes up, leading to wild TD

October 21, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

October 21, 2018
Snow Bowl

This botched punt in the snow from the Wisconsin-Illinois game is the most Big Ten play ever

October 20, 2018
Related
The LoopIs India next on Tiger's itinerary? - Golf Digest
The LoopJim Herman , journeyman and Donald Trump protege, w…
Golf News & ToursHerman's upset win earns him Masters invite - Golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection