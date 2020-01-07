If you're getting in golf shape, are you still getting in shape?

January is the customary month for bold proclamations about a renewed commitment to fitness. More time in the gym, less added sugar, more steps climbed as opposed to elevator buttons pushed.

As golfers, we do two sit-ups and inevitably want to know how that translates to more distance off the tee. And now, with the rising popularity of golf-specific training, there’s also the inverse question: if I’m getting a good golf workout in, am I getting in better shape overall?

The answer, according to Golf Digest fitness editor Ron Kaspriske, is yes. Or mostly. It’s true that golf-fitness trainers, like the top 50 ranked in the latest issue of Golf Digest , build plans around the specific demands of the golf swing. But those workouts cover many of the basic functional movements we need for overall fitness.

In this week’s Golf Digest Podcast, we go deep into the topic of golf fitness, from how training has evolved over the last decade, to what novices should be considering when embarking on a new plan, even to discussing which household activities best replicate the golf swing (Hint: put that leaf blower away and grab a rake).

Also in this week’s podcast, Alex Myers, Steve Hennessey, and Chris Powers review Justin Thomas’ wild win in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, break down their way-too-early major picks for 2020, and take a closer look at this week’s Sony Open.

