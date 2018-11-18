Ian Poulter plays final round in Dubai in 2 hours, 22 minutes ... and shoots his best score of the week

There was nothing for Ian Poulter to play for on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship. Or so most people thought. But the 42-year-old Englishman had other ideas.

Teeing off first at 7 a.m. at the DP World Tour Championship, and playing as a single, Poulter decided to make his final round of the 2018 European Tour season a memorable one … and give new meaning to the Race to Dubai.

Poulter sped around the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in 2 hours and 22 minutes.

“It didn’t matter where I finished … I just wanted to get back for breakfast,” Poulter joked afterward.

Indeed, when you’re starting 20 strokes off the lead and tied for last, the incentive has to come from less obvious places.

Impressively, the pace didn’t do anything to hurt his score; he shot a three-under 69, after posting scores of 72-74-76 the previous three days. His score helped him move up five places to a tied for 51st (still 21 strokes back of winner Danny Willett ).

Suffice it to say, Poulter seemed awfully proud of his accomplishment.

