Sweet Revenge

Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton pulled off an all-time troll on Islanders center Brock Nelson

By
4 hours ago

On Wednesday night, when the New York Islanders tied the game 2-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes, Isles center Brock Nelson deliberately skated in front of the net and tapped Canes goalie Curtis McElhinney on the head. Down 2-0 in the series, it was an odd move to pull. Best-case scenario, the Isles win and the head tap only serves to piss off the Canes for Game 4. Worst-case scenario, the Isles lose and Nelson has to live with the consequences.

They did lose, both on the ice and on the internet, as Carolina won 5-2 and then the team Twitter account obliterated the Isles for Nelson's game of duck-duck goose. Now the Islanders were on the verge of getting swept, and what could have been their best moment of the series turned into nothing more than a stupid stunt that the Canes wouldn't soon forget.

In the blink of an eye, Carolina was up 4-1 in Game 4, chasing Isles goalie Robin Lehner in the second period and preparing the brooms early. Each team would score one more goal, giving the Hurricanes another 5-2 win and a clean sweep of the NYI. That meant it was time for handshakes, one of the best traditions in hockey, with both teams lining up, shaking hands and saying good playing. Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton took the opportunity to troll the hell out of Nelson instead. Have a watch and see if you know what we mean:

Brutal to watch for Isles fans. Making it that much worse was the fact that Nelson could only muster up one total point in the series, and it came on Friday night, a garbage-time goal to make the game 5-2. You think he wishes he could take that head tap back now?

That face would lead one to believe he definitely wishes he could take it back.

