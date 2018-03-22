Trending
Gambling

How to bet on golf in Las Vegas and not look like an idiot

By
2 hours ago
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sportsbook
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

My work brought me to Las Vegas recently, and like any self-respecting degenerate, the first thing I did when I got off the plane was run straight to a sportsbook. The Masters is on the horizon, after all. Am I really supposed to not bet on golf in the one place where I’m actually allowed to?

In any case, I made my Masters bets (Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey, in case you were wondering), but along the way I was reminded about all the various quirks that accompany betting in a sportsbook that nobody tells you about. I learned the hard way, but you don’t have to. Here are nine things to remember about how to bet on golf in Las Vegas for the next time you head to Sin City:

1. Not all the sportsbooks are equal

Maybe that goes unsaid, but not all casinos have sportsbooks, and not all sportsbooks are equal. Most of the bigger casinos have sportsbooks, but odds, types of bets and the atmosphere within the sportsbooks often differs between locations. Some sportsbooks are made for betting, pure and simple. Others offer comfy chairs to sit down and watch sports. Think about what you want and choose accordingly.

2. It’s cash only

Don’t try to use a debit or credit card because it won’t work and you’ll look stupid.

3. Never say the golfer’s name

You may be really excited about golfer X winning the Masters, but if you say that to the ticket writer, they won’t know what you’re talking about. To make life easier for the ticket writers, each golfer is assigned a specific bet number for each tournameent, which you can find on the sheets that sportsbooks distribute. Justin Rose’s bet number, for instance, was 9509, so rather than saying “$20 on Justin Rose to win the Masters,” just say, “$20 on 9509.”

4. The sheets they distribute often don’t have the most up-to-date odds

Speaking of the sheets that sportsbooks distribute, it’s important to remember that these sheets don’t always have the most up-to-date odds, which brings us to my next tip …

5. Always clarify odds

You may look at a sheet, see a nice pick at a juicy price, put your money down, only to be handed a ticket with your nice pick sporting a less-than-juicy price. It goes with the territory: Odds and lines shift around all the time in Las Vegas, but make sure you’re not caught by surprise. Before you put your money down, always stop first to clarify the odds—because they won’t do it for you.

6. They won’t give you up-to-date full-field odds on demand, either

An annoying thing I found out this time around, but if you ask them for an updated sheet of full-field odds, you’ll probably be met with a very polite “no.” What you can do is ask for up-to-date odds on as many specific players as you want.

7. They have prop bets, you just have to ask specifically for them

Not all the sportsbooks have prop or top-five bets for golf, but some do. Don’t be afraid to ask the ticket writers if that’s what you’re looking for. There’s no such thing as a stupid question (except if you can use a credit card).

8. The refund policy is brutal

Before you lay down your money, it’s worth highlighting that you’re basically signing a marriage contract with your bet. Many places return your money if the golfer doesn’t tee off, but not in Vegas: No refunds “regardless of whether the golfer tees off or not.”

9. Cashing out

Congratulations! You won your bet. Now you have 120 days to cash your winning ticket, otherwise you didn’t actually win your bet. Something to keep in mind when putting down your money.

Happy betting!

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Save This Man

Watch husband rethink entire marriage as wife repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs

7 minutes ago
Tough Crowd

MLB players finding out their rating in "The Show" made for some pretty great reactions

an hour ago
Watch Your Fingers

Victor Hedman's pre-game ritual is a ridiculous game of Fiver Finger Filet

2 hours ago
Gambling

How to bet on golf in Las Vegas and not look like an idiot

2 hours ago
These guys are good

Bubba Watson hitting flop shots over his caddie's head is somewhat terrifying but also...

5 hours ago
"The Butler Did It"

How Jim Nantz comes up with his best lines

9 hours ago
March Madness

This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

19 hours ago
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

a day ago
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

a day ago
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

March 21, 2018
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

March 21, 2018
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

March 21, 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

March 21, 2018
March Madness

March Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and where the hell do we go from here?

March 21, 2018
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

March 20, 2018
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

March 20, 2018
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

March 20, 2018
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

March 20, 2018
Related
The LoopToo much Tiger Woods? Bettors don't think so - Golf…
The LoopIf Rory wins the Masters, bookies stand to lose a l…
The LoopWhy is Tiger Woods always among the betting favorit…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection