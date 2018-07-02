How much prize money every golfer earned at the 2018 U.S. Senior Open

You'll be hard pressed to hear anyone speak ill of David Toms, who claimed his first senior title in arguably the biggest senior tournament in the world. The 51-year-old's one-stroke victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly was instantly popular, if for nothing else that it prevents a four-golfer playoff. But what endeared Toms' win was the clutch putts he holed down the stretch. On the 16th, he rolled in a birdie from 15 feet that gave him the one-stroke edge. He kept it when he made a 20-footer to save par on the 17th hole, then two-putted for par from 18 feet on the 18th hole to secure the championship.

How much money did everyone in the field at The Broadmoor earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: David Toms, -3, $720,000

T-2: Miguel Angel Jimenez, -2, $297,439

T-2: Tim Petrovic, -2, $297,439

T-2: Jerry Kelly, -2, $297,439

T-5: Paul Broadhurst, -1, $141,467

T-5: Paul Goydos, -1, $141,467

T-5: Brandt Jobe, -1, $141,467

T-8: Kevin Sutherland, +2, $107,748

T-8: Kirk Triplett, +2, $107,748

T-10: Lee Janzen, +3, $89,926

T-10: Davis Love III, +3, $89,926

T-12: Tom Pernice Jr., +4, $76,640

T-12: Marco Dawson, +4, $76,640

T-14: Rocco Mediate, +5, $65,797

T-14: Jay Haas, +5, $65,797

T-16: Scott Parel, +6, $52,775

T-16: Scott Verplank, +6, $52,775

T-16: Vijay Singh, +6, $52,775

T-16: Bernhard Langer, +6, $52,775

T-16: Billy Andrade, +6, $52,775

T-21: Gene Sauers, +7, $40,676

T-21: Doug Garwood, +7, $40,676

T-21: Deane Pappas, +7, $40,676

T-24: David Frost, +8, $32,460

T-24: Wes Short Jr., +8, $32,460

T-24: Todd Bailey, +8, $32,460

T-24: Billy Mayfair, +8, $32,460

T-28: Carlos Franco, +9, $27,425

T-28: David McKenzie, +9, $27,425

T-28: Philip Golding, +9, $27,425

T-31: Duffy Waldorf, +10, $22,155

T-31: Stephen Ames, +10, $22,155

T-31: Bobby Gage, +10, $22,155

T-31: Bob Estes, +10, $22,155

T-31: (a) Jeff Wilson, +10, $0

T-31: Christopher Williams, +10, $22,155

T-31: Craig Bowden, +10, $22,155

T-38: Larry Mize, +11, $18,392

T-38: Colin Montgomerie, +11, $18,392

T-40: Jerry Smith, +12, $15,950

T-40: Todd Hamilton, +12, $15,950

T-40: Ken Tanigawa, +12, $15,950

T-40: Kenny Perry, +12, $15,950

T-44: John Cook, +13, $12,716

T-44: Scott Dunlap, +13, $12,716

T-44: (a) Mike Finster, +13, $0

T-44: Fred Couples, +13, $12,716

T-44: Joe Durant, +13, $12,716

T-49: Mike Genovese, +14, $10,226

T-49: Peter Fowler, +14, $10,226

T-49: Jeff Maggert, +14, $10,226

T-52: Prayad Marksaeng, +15, $9,087

T-52: Tom Werkmeister, +15, $9,087

T-52: Scott McCarron, +15, $9,087

55: Jarmo Sandelin, +17, $8,707

56: Grant Waite, +18, $8,626

57: Joey Sindelar, +19, $8,545

T-58: Andre Bossert, +20, $8,424

T-58: Bill Breen, +20, $8,424

60: (a) Robby Funk, +23, $0

