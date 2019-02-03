How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open

There have likely been crazier weekends at a PGA Tour event than the one we all experienced this past weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. We just can't remember them right off the top of our heads. And frankly, even if we could, it still wouldn't make what transpired the last 72 hours any less bonkers.

A two-stroke penalty. A player revolt over the rules. A rescinded two-stroke penalty. And we haven't even gotten to Sunday.

That Rickie Fowler, who made a double bogey and a triple bogey in the final round, lost a five-stroke lead and still wound up winning the tournament with a closing three-over 74 is among the more amazing finishes in recent tour history. (Not to mention the crazy wet weather that appeared in Arizona on Sunday!) For all the angst, Fowler claimed his fifth career tour win, and a $1.278 million payday from the $7.1 million purse.

As for the rest of the field, well here's the prize money earned for every player who played all four rounds this week at TPC Scottsdale. (Hope they don't have to spend too much money on antacid tablets.)

Win: Rickie Fowler, -17, $1,278,000

2: Branden Grace, -15, $766,800

3: Justin Thomas, -14, $482,800

T-4: Chez Reavie, -12, $293,466.67

T-4: Bubba Watson, -12, $293,466.67

T-4: Matt Kuchar, -12, $293,466.66

T-7: Chris Stroud, -11, $221,283.34

T-7: Sungjae Im, -11, $221,283.33

T-7: Gary Woodland, -11, $221,283.33

T-10: Russell Knox, -10, $163,300

T-10: Jon Rahm, -10, $163,300

T-10: Xander Schauffele, -10, $163,300

T-10: Harold Varner III, -10, $163,300

T-10: Jhonattan Vegas, -10, $163,300

T-15: Tyrrell Hatton, -9, $113,600

T-15: Russell Henley, -9, $113,600

T-15: Hideki Matsuyama, -9, $113,600

T-15: Trey Mullinax, -9, $113,600

T-15: Cameron Smith, -9, $113,600

T-20: Chesson Hadley, -8, $76,916.67

T-20: Charley Hoffman, -8, $76,916.67

T-20: Scott Piercy, -8, $76,916.67

T-20: Webb Simpson, -8, $76,916.67

T-20: Byeong Hun An, -8, $76,916.66

T-20: Jason Kokrak, -8, $76,916.66

RELATED: Rickie Fowler shoots closing 74, but hangs on for crazy win at TPC Scottsdale

T-26: Bud Cauley, -7, $50,410

T-26: Brandon Harkins, -7, $50,410

T-26: J.B. Holmes, -7, $50,410

T-26: Max Homa, -7, $50,410

T-26: Kevin Kisner, -7, $50,410

T-26: Martin Laird, -7, $50,410

T-26: J.T. Poston, -7, $50,410

T-33: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -6, $37,511.67

T-33: Emiliano Grillo, -6, $37,511.67

T-33: David Hearn, -6, $37,511.67

T-33: Hunter Mahan, -6, $37,511.67

T-33: Denny McCarthy, -6, $37,511.66

T-33: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $37,511.66

T-39: Brian Harman, -5, $29,110

T-39: Billy Horschel, -5, $29,110

T-39: Beau Hossler, -5, $29,110

T-39: Zach Johnson, -5 , $29,110

T-39: Nick Watney, -5, $29,110

T-44: John Catlin, -4, $21,465.67

T-44: Adam Hadwin, -4, $21,465.67

T-44: Danny Lee, -4, $21,465.67

T-44: Jimmy Walker, -4, $21,465.67

T-44: Tom Hoge, -4, $21,465.66

T-44: Alex Noren, -4, $21,465.66

RELATED: The clubs Rickie Fowler used to win at TPC Scottsdale

T-50: Stewart Cink, -3, $17,288.50

T-50: Chris Kirk, -3, $17,288.50

T-50: J.J. Spaun, -3, $17,288.50

T-50: Kevin Streelman, -3, $17,288.50

T-50: Matthew Wolff, -3, Amateur

T-55: Brian Gay, -2, $16,259

T-55: Adam Schenk, -2, $16,259

T-55: Brandt Snedeker, -2, $16,259

T-55: Brian Stuard, -2, $16,259

59: Grayson Murray, -1, $15,904

T-60: Andrew Landry, E, $15,336

T-60: Kevin Na, E, $15,336

T-60: Carlos Ortiz, E, $15,336

T-60: Ryan Palmer, E, $15,336

T-60: C.T. Pan, E, $15,336

T-60: Sam Ryder, E, $15,336

T-60: Richy Werenski, E, $15,336

T-67: Keegan Bradley, +1, $14,626

T-67: Cameron Champ, +1, $14,626

T-67: James Hahn, +1, $14,626

T-70: John Huh, +2, $14,271

T-70: Freddie Jacobson, +2, $14,271

72: Satoshi Kodaira, +4, $14,058

73: Keith Mitchell, +5, $13,916

RELATED: Watch Rickie Fowler get one of the unluckiest breaks of all time

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS