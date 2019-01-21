How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 Desert Classic

Anyone who had PGA Tour rookie Adam Long outlasting World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson on Sunday at the Desert Classic, raise your hand? Yeah, that's what we thought.

It was supposed to be the Lefty Show on Sunday in Palm Springs. The Desert Classic might not have a title sponsor, but it certainly has a headliner, if not a patron saint. Mickelson loves to make this event his first tournament each calendar year, and this time around the 48-year-old was definitely the opening act—flirting with 59 during Thursday's opening round. But when he burned the edge for birdies to take the outright lead on the 17th and 18th holes at the Stadium Course at PGA West on Sunday, he left an opening for a 31-year-old rookie who had made just five starts in his tour career to walk off the stage with the title. And wouldn't you know it, he did, making an 18th-hole birdie to finish off a Sunday 65 to win by one.

Suffice it to say, Long claimed the biggest payday of nascent tour career, winning $1.062 million from the $5.9 million purse. But can you guess how much he increased his career earnings by? How about 7,927.24 percent. (We're not making that up; Long's previous career earnings on the PGA Tour were $13,568.)

As for the rest of the field, well here's the prize money earned for every player who played all four rounds this week in California.

Win: Adam Long, -26, $1,062,000

T-2: Phil Mickelson, -25, $519,200

T-2: Adam Hadwin, -25, $519,200

4: Talor Gooch, -24, $283,200

5: Dominic Bozzelli, -22, $236,000

6: Jon Rahm, -21, $212,400

T-7: J.T. Poston, -19, $190,275

T-7: Vaughn Taylor, -19, $190,275

T-9: Patrick Cantlay, -18, $159,300

T-9: Sean O'Hair, -18, $159,300

T-9: Michael Thompson, -18, $159,300

T-12: Daniel Berger, -17, $112,100

T-12: Lucas Glover, -17, $112,100

T-12: Sungjae Im, -17, $112,100

T-12: Scott Langley,-17, $112,100

T-12: Nate Lashley, -17, $112,100

T-12: Roger Sloan, -17, $112,100

T-18: Abraham Ancer, -16, $64,723

T-18: Aaron Baddeley, -16, $64,723

T-18: Sam Burns, -16, $64,723

T-18: Wyndham Clark, -16, $64,723

T-18: Russell Knox, -16, $64,723

T-18: Jason Kokrak, -16, $64,723

T-18: Peter Malnati, -16, $64,723

T-18: Steve Marino, -16, $64,723

T-18: Adam Svensson, -16, $64,723

T-18: Harold Varner III, -16, $64,723

RELATED: Longshot Adam Long shoots a Sunday 65, wins first PGA Tour title in sixth tour start at the Desert Classic

T-28: Cameron Davis, -15, $39,235

T-28: Dylan Frittelli, -15, $39,235

T-28: Zach Johnson, -15, $39,235

T-28: Andrew Landry, -15, $39,235

T-28: Chez Reavie, -15, $39,235

T-28: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -15, $39,235

T-34: Anders Albertson, -14, $29,795

T-34: Charles Howell III, -14, $29,795

T-34: Trey Mullinax, -14, $29,795

T-34: Andrew Putnam, -14, $29,795

T-34: Justin Rose, -14, $29,795

T-34: Kevin Streelman, -14, $29,795

T-40: Cody Gribble, -13, $19,663.10

T-40: Roberto Castro, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Alex Cejka, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Julián Etulain, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Kramer Hickok, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Si Woo Kim, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Sam Ryder, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Robert Streb,-13, $19,663.09

T-40: Brian Stuard, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Nick Taylor, -13, $19,663.09

T-40: Josh Teater, -13, $19,663.09

RELATED: The clubs Adam Long used to win at Palm Springs

T-51: Tyler Duncan, -12, $13,884.67

T-51: C.T. Pan, -12, $13,884.67

T-51: J.J. Spaun, -12, $13,884.67

T-51: Nick Watney, -12, $13,884.67

T-51: Harris English, -12, $13,884.66

T-51: Cameron Tringale, -12, $13,884.66

T-57: Jonathan Byrd, -11, $12,921

T-57: Chad Collins, -11, $12,921

T-57: Joey Garber, -11, $12,921

T-57: James Hahn, -11, $12,921

T-57: Kevin Kisner, -11, $12,921

T-57: Scott Piercy, -11, $12,921

T-57: Rory Sabbatini, -11, $12,921

T-57: Brendan Steele, -11, $12,921

T-65: Carlos Ortiz, -10, $12,331

T-65: Hudson Swafford, -10, $12,331

T-67: John Catlin, -9, $12,095

T-67: Adam Schenk, -9, $12,095

69: Jhonattan Vegas, -8, $11,918

T-70: John Huh, -7, $11,741

T-70: Curtis Luck, -7, $11,741

72: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $11,564

73: Ryan Blaum, -3, $11,446

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS