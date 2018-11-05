How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

There was a school of thought that said once Bryson DeChambeau started to win, he might win in bunches. Well the 25-year-old former U.S. Amateur champion is proving that logic wise. With a one-stroke victory on Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, after shooting an efficient five-under 66, DeChambeau picked up his fifth career PGA Tour title and the fourth in his last 11 tour starts dating back to his win at the Memorial in June.

DeChambeau's five wins comes in 73 PGA Tour starts. The folks on Golf Channel rattled off how quickly a few others were able to win five times on tour:

Justin Thomas: 90 starts

Jordan Spieth: 76 starts

Phil Mickelson: 73 starts

The one they didn't show is the one that really no one can make: Tiger Woods, 16.

Long story short, DeChambeau has begun to grow into the golfer many felt he had the capability to achieve. Forget all the book smarts and the hours of preparation he puts in.

With the victory, DeChambeau earned $1.26 million for his effort. Here's how much prize money every player who made the cut at the TPC Summerlin walked away with on Sunday.

Win: Bryson DeChambeau, -21, $1,260,000

2: Patrick Cantlay, -20, $756,000.00

3: Sam Ryder, -19, $476,000.00

T-4: Rickie Fowler, -17, $289,333.34

T-4: Abraham Ancer, -17, $289,333.33

T-4: Robert Streb, -17, $289,333.33

T-7: Chesson Hadley, -15, $218,166.67

T-7: Ryan Palmer, -15, $218,166.67

T-7: Lucas Glover, -15, $218,166.66

T-10: Bud Cauley, -14, $161,000

T-10: Brandon Harkins, -14, $161,000

T-10: Joaquin Niemann, -14, $161,000

T-10: Scott Piercy, -14, $161,000

T-10: Gary Woodland, -14, $161,000

T-15: Sungjae Im, -13, $101,675

T-15: Si Woo Kim, -13, $101,675

T-15: Peter Malnati, -13, $101,675

T-15: Denny McCarthy, -13, $101,675

T-15: Webb Simpson, -13, $101,675

T-15: J.J. Spaun, -13, , $101,675

T-15: Harold Varner III, -13, $101,675

T-15: Harold Varner III, -13, $101,675

T-23: Kramer Hickok, -12, $62,300

T-23: Beau Hossler, -12, $62,300

T-23: Kevin Tway, -12, $62,300

T-23: Peter Uihlein, -12, $62,300

T-23: Richy Werenski, -12, $62,300

T-28: Anders Albertson, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: Cameron Champ, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: Cameron Davis, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: James Hahn, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: Martin Laird, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: Hudson Swafford, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: Jhonattan Vegas, -11, $44,581.25

T-28: Nick Watney, -11, $44,581.25

T-36: George Cunningham, -10, $32,970.00

T-36: Harris English, -10, $32,970.00

T-36: Tony Finau, -10, $32,970.00

T-36: Ryan Moore, -10, $32,970.00

T-36: Nick Taylor, -10, $32,970.00

T-36: Nick Taylor, -10, $32,970.00

T-41: Dominic Bozzelli, -9, $22,652

T-41: Whee Kim, -9, $22,652

T-41: Chris Kirk, -9, $22,652

T-41: Satoshi Kodaira, -9, $22,652

T-41: Danny Lee, -9, $22,652

T-41: Graeme McDowell, -9, $22,652

T-41: Sebastián Muñoz, -9, $22,652

T-41: Wes Roach, -9, $22,652

T-41: Patrick Rodgers, -9, $22,652

T-41: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -9, $22,652

T-51: Roberto Castro, -8, $16,695

T-51: Brian Gay, -8, $16,695

T-51: Kevin Streelman, -8, $16,695

T-51: D.J. Trahan, -8, $16,695

T-55: Jordan Spieth, -7, $16,030

T-55: Chris Stroud, -7, $16,030

T-57: Wyndham Clark, -6, $15,260

T-57: Roberto Díaz, -6, $15,260

T-57: Matt Jones, -6, $15,260

T-57: Matt Kuchar, -6, $15,260

T-57: Davis Love III, -6, $15,260

T-57: Troy Merritt, -6, $15,260

T-57: Alex Prugh, -6, $15,260

T-57: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $15,260

T-57: Vaughn Taylor, -6, $15,260

T-66: Jason Kokrak, -5, $14,420

T-66: Kelly Kraft, -5, $14,420

T-66: Rod Pampling, -5, $14,420

T-69: Joel Dahmen, -4, $14,070

T-69: Scott Stallings, -4, $14,070

71: Kyle Jones, -2, $13,860.00

72: John Senden, -1, $13,720.00

73: Seth Reeves, E, $13,580.00

74: Ryan Blaum, +3, $13,440.00

