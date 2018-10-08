How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 Safeway Open

A clean slate. That's what the 2018 Safeway Open provided every player in the field at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, Calif. No, there weren't a lot of marquee names competing this week. But for those who did enter the tournament—including 49 of the 50 golfers who earned PGA Tour cards via their performances in Web.com Tour regular season money list and Finals Series—the chance to get the 2018-'19 season off on the right foot was no doubt a big motivation in playing this week in Northern California.

That certainly was the case for Kevin Tway, who walked off with the playoff victory over Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker, grabbing his first career win on the PGA Tour. With the victory, Tway claimed a tour card through the 2021 season, and a tidy first-place prize of $1.152 million. (His previous biggest tour check was $359,600 for his T-3 at the Valero Texas Open.) He also will make his first Masters start next April.

So how much money did everybody make who played at the Safeway Open? Here's a breakdown for every golfer who made the cut at Silverado Resort.

Win: Kevin Tway, -14, $1,152,000

P-2: Ryan Moore, -14, $563,200

P-2: Brandt Snedeker, -14, $563,200

T-4: Luke List, -13, $241,280

T-4: Troy Merritt, -13, $241,280

T-4: Sam Ryder, -13, $241,280

T-4: Aaron Baddeley, -13, $241,280

T-4: Sungjae Im, -13, $241,280

9: J.B. Holmes, -11, $185,600

T-10: Danny Lee, -10, $153,600

T-10: Jim Knous, -10, $153,600

T-10: Chase Wright, -10, $153,600

T-10: Bill Haas, -10, $153,600

T-14: Julián Etulain, -9, $115,200

T-14: Adam Schenk, -9, $115,200

T-14: Harold Varner III, -9, $115,200

T-17: Michael Thompson, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Patrick Cantlay, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Tom Hoge, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Phil Mickelson, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Hunter Mahan, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Cameron Davis, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Lucas Glover, -8, $80,960.00

T-17: Nate Lashley, -8, $80,960.00

T-25: Tyler McCumber, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Johnson Wagner, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Brett Drewitt, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Patrick Rodgers, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Dylan Frittelli, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Kevin Streelman, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Peter Malnati, -7, $46,800.00

T-25: Cameron Champ, -7, $46,800.00

T-33: Wyndham Clark, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Jonas Blixt, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Chez Reavie, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Whee Kim, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Richy Werenski, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Mackenzie Hughes, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Ryan Blaum, -6, $32,400.00

T-33: Alex Prugh, -6, $32,400.00

T-41: Grayson Murray, -5, $23,680.00

T-41: Emiliano Grillo, -5, $23,680.00

T-41: J.J. Spaun, -5, $23,680.00

T-41: Fred Couples, -5, $23,680.00

T-41: Adam Svensson, -5, $23,680.00

T-46: Joel Dahmen, -4, $17,115.43

T-46: Ben Crane, -4, $17,115.43

T-46: J.T. Poston, -4, $17,115.43

T-46: Martin Laird, -4, $17,115.43

T-46: Bud Cauley, -4, $17,115.43

T-46: Cameron Tringale, -4, $17,115.43

T-46: Sepp Straka, -4, $17,115.43

T-53: Brendan Steele, -3, $14,610.29

T-53: Bronson Burgoon, -3, $14,610.29

T-53: Jhonattan Vegas, -3, $14,610.29

T-53: Carlos Ortiz, -3, $14,610.29

T-53: Roberto Castro, -3, $14,610.29

T-53: Nick Taylor, -3, $14,610.29

T-53: Brian Stuard, -3, $14,610.29

T-60: Roger Sloan, -2, $13,952.00

T-60: Martin Trainer, -2, $13,952.00

T-60: Max Homa, -2, $13,952.00

T-63: Maverick McNealy, -1, $13,568.00

T-63: Fabián Gómea, -1, $13,568.00

T-63: Adam Long, -1, $13,568.00

T-66: Andrew Landry, E, $13,184.00

T-66: Harris English, E, $13,184.00

T-66: Tyrone Van Aswegen, E, $13,184.00

T-69: Tyler Duncan, +1, $12,736.00

T-69: Ricky Barnes, +1, $12,736.00

T-69: Seth Reeves, +1, $12,736.00

T-69: Hudson Swafford, +1, $12,736.00

73: Michael Kim, +2, $12,416.00

74: Brandon Harkins, +5, $12,288.00

Made Cut/DNF T-75: Jonathan Byrd, $12,032.00

T-75: Kyle Jones, $12,032.00

T-75: Ben Silverman, $12,032.00

T-78: James Hahn, $11,520.00

T-78: Sam Saunders, $11,520.00

T-78: John Senden, $11,520.00

T-78: Vaughn Taylor, $11,520.00

T-78: Josh Teater, $11,520.00

T-83: Chad Collins, $11,008.00

T-83: Sung Kang, $11,008.00

T-83: Joaquin Niemann, $11,008.00

86: David Hearn, $10,752.00

