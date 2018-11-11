Take a four-stroke or higher lead into the final round of a PGA Tour event since 2013, and you've got a better than 82 percent chance of winning the event. That sounds all well and good unless you're part of the 18 percent who blew it, a list that Matt Kuchar was surely trying to avoid on Sunday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. But Kooch had plenty of other pressure on him while playing in Mexico. The 40-year-old had not won since April 2014, posting 34 top-10 finishes since that time. And amazingly while taking the lead into the final round seven times in his 19 years on the PGA Tour, he only closed the door twice in those situations.

With all this on his mind, Kuchar took care of business in sunny Mexico, shooting a closing 69 to hang on to a one-stroke victory and grab career win No. 8. In the process, Kuchar added $1.296 million to his bank account from the $7.2 million purse. How much cash did the rest of the field in Mexico earn? Here's the prize money earned for every player who made the cut at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen.

Win: Matt Kuchar, -22, $1,296,000

2: Danny Lee, -21, $777,600

T-3: J.J. Spaun, -19, $417,600

T-3: Richy Werenski, -19, $417,600

5: Brice Garnett, -18, $288,000

T-6: Scott Piercy, -17, $233,100

T-6: Harold Varner III, -17, $233,100

T-6: Jim Furyk, -17, $233,100

T-6: Pat Perez, -17, $233,100

T-10: Adam Hadwin, -16, $165,600

T-10: Anirban Lahiri, -16, $165,600

T-10: Cameron Champ, -16, $165,600

T-10: Aaron Wise, -16, $165,600

T-10: Wee Kim, -16, $165,600

15: Emiliano Grillo, -15, $129,600

T-16: C.T. Pan, -14, $108,000

T-16: Armando Favela, -14, $108,000

T-16: Rickie Fowler, -14, $108,000

T-16: Stephen Jaeger, -14, $108,000

T-16: Tony Finau, -14, $108,000

T-21: Ryan Armour, -13, $74,880

T-21: Billy Horschel, -13, $74,880

T-21: Jason Dufner, -13, $74,880

T-21: J.T. Poston, -13, $74,880

T-21: Abraham Ancer, -13, $74,880

T-25: Si Woo Kim, -12, $55,440

T-25: Chez Reavie, -12, $55,440

T-25: Vaughan Taylor, -12, $55,440

T-29: Scott Langley, -11, $42,880

T-29: Bud Cauley, -11, $42,880

T-29: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -11, $42,880

T-29: Sung Kang, -11, $42,880

T-29: Steve Marino, -11, $42,880

T-29: Kramer Hickok, -11, $42,880

T-29: James Hahn, -11, $42,880

T-29: Seth Reeves, -11, $42,880

T-29: Russell Henley, -11, $42,880

T-38: Jhonattan Vegas, -10, $32,400

T-38: Kelly Kraft, -10, $32,400

T-38: Tyler Duncan, -10, $32,400

T-41: Denny McCarthy, -9, $25,200

T-41: Kevin Chappell, -9, $25,200

T-41: Jamie Lovemark, -9, $25,200

T-41: Joel Dahmen, -9, $25,200

T-41: Oscar Fraustro, -9, $25,200

T-41: Brian Gay, -9, $25,200

T-41: Gary Woodland, -9, $25,200

T-48: Dominic Bozzelli, -8, $18,096

T-48: Cameron Davis, -8, $18,096

T-48: J.B. Holmes, -8, $18,096

T-48: Chris Kirk, -8, $18,096

T-48: Adam Schenk, -8, $18,096

T-48: Josh Teater, -8, $18,096

54: Sam Ryder, -7, $16,704

T-55: Anders Albertson, -6, $16,272

T-55: Patton Kizzire, -6, $16,272

T-55: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -6, $16,272

T-55: Rory Sabbatini, -6, $16,272

T-55: Hudson Swafford, -6, $16,272

T-60: Jonas Blixt, -5, $15,696

T-60: Bill Haas, -5, $15,696

T-60: Joaquin Niemann, -5, $15,696

63: Chase Wright, -4, $15,408

64: Sebastián Muñoz, -3, $15,264

T-65: Ernie Els, -2, $14,976

T-65: Brandon Harkins, -2, $14,976

T-65: Keith Mitchell, -2, $14,976

T-68: Scott Brown, E, $14,544

T-68: Harris English, E, $14,544

T-68: Brian Harman, E, $14,544

71: Matt Jones, +4, $14,256

72: Shintaro Ban, +6, $14,112

