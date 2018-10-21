How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

It pays to play in the CJ Cup. Seriously. In the second year of this event, the first PGA Tour stop to be held in South Korea, the overall purse was $9.5 million, with Brooks Koepka earning $1,710,000 for his four-stroke victory . That's the most prize money of any tour event outside the majors and World Golf Championships, even bigger than the purses in the FedEx Cup playoff tournaments. Heck, last place earns you $15,295 in the no-cut, 78-player event. It's not the same as winning the Mega Millions, but it's nice work if you can get it.

Here's how much prize money every player in the field at the CJ Cup walked away with after four days at The Club at Nine Bridges:

Win: Brooks Koepka, -21, $1,710,000.00

2: Gary Woodland, -17, $1,026,000.00

T-3: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -15, $551,000.00

T-3: Ryan Palmer, -15, $551,000.00

T-5: Jason Day, -12, $361,000.00

T-5: Scott Piercy, -12, $361,000.00

T-7: Pat Perez, -11, $296,083.34

T-7: Chez Reavie, -11, $296,083.34

T-7: Cameron Smith, -11, $296,083.34

T-10: Adam Hadwin, -10, $228,000.00

T-10: Ian Poulter, -10, $228,000.00

T-10: Adam Scott, -10, $228,000.00

T-10: J.J. Spaun, -10, $228,000.00

T-14: Tyrrell Hatton, -9, $164,730.00

T-14: Keith Mitchell, -9, $164,730.00

T-14: Ted Potter, Jr., -9, $164,730.00

T-14: Brendan Steele, -9, $164,730.00

T-18: Paul Casey, -8, $121,600.00

T-18: Beau Hossler, -8, $121,600.00

T-18: Marc Leishman, -8, $121,600.00

T-18: Hideki Matsuyama, -8, $121,600.00

T-18: Alex Noren, -8, $121,600.00

T-23: J.B. Holmes, -7, $79,895.00

T-23: Si Woo Kim, -7, $79,895.00

T-23: Patton Kizzire, -7, $79,895.00

T-23: Jamie Lovemark, -7, $79,895.00

T-23: C.T. Pan, -7, $79,895.00

T-23: Danny Willett, -7, $79,895.00

T-29: Joel Dahmen, -6, $56,823.58

T-29: Ryan Armour, -6, $56,823.58

T-29: Kevin Chappell, -6, $56,823.58

T-29: Sung Kang, -6, $56,823.58

T-29: Louis Oosthuizen, -6, $56,823.58

T-29: Andrew Putnam, -6, $56,823.58

T-29: Jimmy Walker, -6, $56,823.58

T-36: Ernie Els, -5, $42,465.00

T-36: Brian Harman, -5, $42,465.00

T-36: Joaquin Niemann, -5, $42,465.00

T-36: Brandt Snedeker, -5, $42,465.00

T-36: Justin Thomas, -5, $42,465.00

T-41: Byeong Hun An, -4, $30,970.00

T-41: Austin Cook, -4, $30,970.00

T-41: Brice Garnett, -4, $30,970.00

T-41: Sungjae Im, -4, $30,970.00

T-41: Dong Seop Maeng, -4, $30,970.00

T-41: Graeme McDowell, -4, $30,970.00

T-41: Rod Pampling, -4, $30,970.00

T-48: Branden Grace, -3, $22,230.00

T-48: Charley Hoffman, -3, $22,230.00

T-48: Xander Schauffele, -3, $22,230.00

T-48: Nick Watney, -3, $22,230.00

T-52: Kevin Na, -2, $20,140.00

T-52: Brian Stuard, -2, $20,140.00

T-52: Kevin Tway, -2, $20,140.00

T-55: Jason Dufner, -1, $19,095.00

T-55: Emiliano Grillo, -1, $19,095.00

T-55: James Hahn, -1, $19,095.00

T-55: Tae Hee Lee, -1, $19,095.00

T-55: Shubhankar Sharma, -1, $19,095.00

T-55: Peter Uihlein, -1, $19,095.00

T-61: Brian Gay, E, $18,050.00

T-61: Charles Howell III, E, $18,050.00

T-61: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, E, $18,050.00

T-61: Ryan Moore, E, $18,050.00

T-61: Doyeob Mun, E, $18,050.00

66: Kyle Stanley, +1, $17,480.00

T-67: Billy Horschel, +2, $17,100.00

T-67: Jason Kokrak, +2, $17,100.00

T-67: Sanghyun Park, +2, $17,100.00

T-70: Stewart Cink, +4, $16,625.00

T-70: Charl Schwartzel, +4, 16,625.00

72: Whee Kim, +5, $16,340.00

T-73: Abraham Ancer, +6, $15,960.00

T-73: Chesson Hadley, +6, $15,960.00 T-73: Hyungjoon Lee, +6, $15,960.00

76: Michael Kim, +9, $15,580.00

T-77: Minchel Choi, +13, $15,295.00

T-77: Hyun-woo Ryu, +13, 15,295.00

