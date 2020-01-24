tour talk2 hours ago

How Henrik Stenson’s irons assist his superb ball-striking

By

Some people have an issue asking for help. Everyday golfers should not be among them. Just ask Henrik Stenson. The talented Swede has used Callaway’s Legacy Black irons since 2013 and knows the benefits of forgiveness, even in a players shape.

RELATED: Hot List Players Irons

“At address, it looks like a traditional blade, but it’s thicker on the bottom with a bit more forgiveness,” he says.

“You don’t need to make the game harder than it is. Pros make it look easy at times, but it’s a game of small margins, and if the technology helps you save a few yards on your miss, it’s worth it.”

RELATED: 7 new ways golf instruction is embracing artificial intelligence and innovative technology

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfPGA Merchandise Show 2020: Four companies you shoul…
The LoopThis supercut of of Eli Manning's best off-field mo…
Golf News & ToursPadraig Harrington faces a classic Ryder Cup captai…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved