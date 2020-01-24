How Henrik Stenson’s irons assist his superb ball-striking

Some people have an issue asking for help. Everyday golfers should not be among them. Just ask Henrik Stenson. The talented Swede has used Callaway’s Legacy Black irons since 2013 and knows the benefits of forgiveness, even in a players shape.

“At address, it looks like a traditional blade, but it’s thicker on the bottom with a bit more forgiveness,” he says.

“You don’t need to make the game harder than it is. Pros make it look easy at times, but it’s a game of small margins, and if the technology helps you save a few yards on your miss, it’s worth it.”

