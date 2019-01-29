HOTLIST 2019: CRITERIA

Our judges cast the only votes in the Hot List, but they gather insight from three independent panels. The Scientists advise us on Innovation. Retailers assess Demand. Players evaluate Performance and Look/Sound/Feel. A product’s score is based on its weighted average in these four criteria, with Performance, Innovation and Look/Sound/Feel largely determining the total score.

PERFORMANCE

45% The utility of a product, or what happens to the ball when it’s struck by the club.

INNOVATION

30% How a club’s technology, including custom-fitting, advances the category.

LOOK• SOUND• FEEL

20% What the golfer experiences before, during and after impact.

DEMAND

5% The relative interest in a product and its reputation.

▶ All judging is based on a 100-point scale.

GOLD

Products earned a score of 93 to 100.

SILVER

Products earned a score of 88 to 92.99.

97-100 ★★★★★

88-96 ★★★★

70-87 ★★★

51-69 ★★

≤50 ★