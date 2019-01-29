How to tell if the gapping between your clubs are off—and data to help you fix it

That 3-iron that goes the same distance as your 4-iron. Or the eight-degree loft gap between pitching and sand wedge. That 6-iron you borrowed from an old set after you chucked the original into a pond. We get it. Your set of clubs has a hole or two in it when it comes to evenly spacing the distances through the bag.

Well, you’re not alone. According to data from Cobra, whose Cobra Connect GPS sensors track player statistics in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app, 42 percent of golfers have one gapping problem in their set makeup. (Cobra defined a gapping issue as two adjacent clubs within two yards in distance.)

Information collected from Cobra Connect, which is offered as a free option on certain Cobra iron sets, paints an even worse picture—another 19 percent of golfers have two gapping holes in their set, and 38 percent have three, four or even five. That’s 99 percent of golfers who have a lot of bad yardages in their bags.

Even more reason to get properly fit for your irons.

