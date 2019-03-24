No winner of the Valspar Championship has ever successful defended his title since the tournament's inception in 2000. It's a fact that on its surface seems both surprising and yet not that outlandish. Winning a golf tournament on the PGA Tour is tricky business. So winning it in back-to-back is no small feat. Yet there are just two other official stroke-play stop on tour that's been around for at least 20 years that hasn't had a repeat winner (the Players and the Tour Championship).

This is the challenge that faces Paul Casey on Sunday at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course outside of Tampa on Florida's West Coast. The Englishman began the Sunday with a one-stroke lead on Dustin Johnson. It's the sixth time he's held a lead (or a share of it) entering the final round in his tour career, but he's only closed things out once (2009 Shell Houston Open) . And despite winning 13 times on the European Tour, he's got just two PGA Tour titles to his credit.

Should Casey pull out the win, he'll be rewarded nicely. The purse this week is at the Valspar is $6.7 million, with the winner grabbing $1.206 million for his efforts.

Meanwhile, here's how much money was each golfer who played all four round at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Win: $1,206,000

2: $723,600

3: $455,600

4: $321,600

5: $268,000

6: $241,200

7: $224,450

8: $207,700

9: $194,300

10: $180,900

11: $167,500

12: $154,100

13: $140,700

14: $127,300

15: $120,600

16: $113,900

17: $107,200

18: $100,500

19: $93,800

20: $87,100

21: $80,400

22: $75,040

23: $69,680

24: $64,320

25: $58,960

26: $53,600

27: $51,590

28: $49,580

29: $47,570

30: $45,560

31: $43,559

32: $41,540

33: $39,530

34: $37,855

35: $36,180

36: $34,505

37: $32,830

38: $31,490

39: $30,150

40: $28,810

41: $27,470

42: $26,130

43: $24,790

44: $23,450

45: $22,110

46: $20,770

47: $19,430

48: $18,358

49: $17,420

50: $16,884

51: $16,482

52: $16,080

53: $15,812

54: $15,544

55: $15,410

56: $15,276

57: $15,142

58: $15,008

59: $14,874

60: $14,740

61: $14,606

62: $14,472

63: $14,338

64: $14,204

65: $14,070

66: $13,936

67: $13,802

68: $13,668

69: $13,534

70: $13,400

