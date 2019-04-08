Pay day in San Antonio13 minutes ago

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Valero Texas Open

GOLF: APR 22 PGA - Valero Texas Open - Third Round
Icon SportswireSAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 22: PThe flag on the 16th hole blows in the wind during the 3rd round of The Valero Texas Open on April 22, 2017 at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Win the Valero Texas Open, and you collect a cool $1.35 million for your efforts. Win the Valero Texas Open and you aren't already in the Masters and you collect something even cooler. That was the hope at least for Corey Conners as he was coming down the stretch at TPC San Antonio. With birdies on six of the last nine holes, the 27-year-old Canadian earned his first PGA Tour victory and the last-minute invite to Augusta National.

Meanwhile, here's how much money was each golfer who played all four round at the TPC San Antonio.

Win: Corey Conners, -20, $1,350,000
2: Charley Hoffman, -18, $810,000
3: Ryan Moore, -17, $510,000
T-4: Brian Stuard, -15, $330,000
T-4: Si Woo Kim, -15, $330,000
6: Kevin Streelman, -14, $270,000
T-7: Graeme McDowell, -12, $203,035.72
T-7: Byeong Hun An, -12, $203,035.72
T-7: Jason Kokrak, -12, $203,035.72
T-7: Danny Lee, -12, $203,035.71
T-7: Adam Schenk, -12, $203,035.71
T-7: Matt Kuchar, -12, $203,035.71
T-7: Scott Brown, -12, $203,035.71
T-14: Zack Fischer, -11, $135,000
T-14: Lucas Glover, -11, $135,000
T-14: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -11, $135,000
T-17: Cameron Tringale, -10, $112,500
T-17: Rickie Fowler, -10, $112,500
T-17: Hank Lebioda, -10, $112,500
T-20: Sungjae Im, -9, $90,500
T-20: Wyndham Clark, -9, $90,500
T-20: Scottie Scheffler, -9, $90,500

T-23: Scott Stallings, -8, $63,214.29
T-23: Jim Furyk, -8, $63,214.29
T-23: Fabián Gómez, -8, $63,214.29
T-23: Harold Varner III, -8, $63,214.29
T-23: Peter Malnati, -8, $63,214.28
T-23: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -8, $63,214.28
T-23: Sam Burns, -8, $63,214.28
T-30: Jonas Blixt, -7, $45,562.50
T-30: Matt Jones, -7, $45,562.50
T-30: Jordan Spieth, -7, $45,562.50
T-30: Aaron Baddeley, -7, $45,562.50
T-30: Jimmy Walker, -7, $45,562.50
T-30: Jhonattan Vegas, -7, $45,562.50
T-36: Beau Hossler, -6, $34,562.50
T-36: Andrew Putnam, -6, $34,562.50
T-36: Martin Laird, -6, $34,562.50
T-36: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $34,562.50
T-36: Rory Sabbatini, -6, $34,562.50
T-36: Kristoffer Ventura, -6, $34,562.50

T-42: Abraham Ancer, -5, $23,040
T-42: Max Homa, -5, $23,040
T-42: Mackenzie Hughes, -5, $23,040
T-42: Sam Ryder, -5, $23,040
T-42: Dylan Frittelli, -5, $23,040
T-42: Adam Svensson, -5, $23,040
T-42: Brendan Steele, -5, $23,040
T-42: Martin Kaymer, -5, $23,040
T-42: Sung Kang, -5, $23,040
T-42: Sam Saunders, -5, $23,040
T-52: Nick Taylor, -4, $17,490
T-52: HaoTong Li, -4, $17,490
T-52: Russell Henley, -4, $17,490
T-52: Kyle Stanley, -4, $17,490
T-52: Kyle Jones, -4, $17,490
T-57: Josh Teater, -3, $16,725
T-57: Ernie Els, -3, $16,725
T-57: Roberto Díaz, -3, $16,725
T-57: Ryan Armour, -3, $16,725
T-61: Richy Werenski, -2, $16,275
T-61: Tony Finau, -2, $16,275
T-63: Joost Luiten, -1, $15,900
T-63: Jim Knous, -1, $15,900
T-63: Robert Streb, -1, $15,900
66: Martin Trainer, E, $15,600
T-67: J.T. Poston, +1, $15,375
T-67: Morgan Hoffmann, +1, $15,375
T-69: Joel Dahmen, +2, $15,075
T-69: K.J. Choi, +2, $15,075

