Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Valero Texas Open

Win the Valero Texas Open, and you collect a cool $1.35 million for your efforts. Win the Valero Texas Open and you aren't already in the Masters and you collect something even cooler. That was the hope at least for Corey Conners as he was coming down the stretch at TPC San Antonio. With birdies on six of the last nine holes, the 27-year-old Canadian earned his first PGA Tour victory and the last-minute invite to Augusta National.

Meanwhile, here's how much money was each golfer who played all four round at the TPC San Antonio.

Win: Corey Conners, -20, $1,350,000

2: Charley Hoffman, -18, $810,000

3: Ryan Moore, -17, $510,000

T-4: Brian Stuard, -15, $330,000

T-4: Si Woo Kim, -15, $330,000

6: Kevin Streelman, -14, $270,000

T-7: Graeme McDowell, -12, $203,035.72

T-7: Byeong Hun An, -12, $203,035.72

T-7: Jason Kokrak, -12, $203,035.72

T-7: Danny Lee, -12, $203,035.71

T-7: Adam Schenk, -12, $203,035.71

T-7: Matt Kuchar, -12, $203,035.71

T-7: Scott Brown, -12, $203,035.71

T-14: Zack Fischer, -11, $135,000

T-14: Lucas Glover, -11, $135,000

T-14: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -11, $135,000

T-17: Cameron Tringale, -10, $112,500

T-17: Rickie Fowler, -10, $112,500

T-17: Hank Lebioda, -10, $112,500

T-20: Sungjae Im, -9, $90,500

T-20: Wyndham Clark, -9, $90,500

T-20: Scottie Scheffler, -9, $90,500

T-23: Scott Stallings, -8, $63,214.29

T-23: Jim Furyk, -8, $63,214.29

T-23: Fabián Gómez, -8, $63,214.29

T-23: Harold Varner III, -8, $63,214.29

T-23: Peter Malnati, -8, $63,214.28

T-23: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -8, $63,214.28

T-23: Sam Burns, -8, $63,214.28

T-30: Jonas Blixt, -7, $45,562.50

T-30: Matt Jones, -7, $45,562.50

T-30: Jordan Spieth, -7, $45,562.50

T-30: Aaron Baddeley, -7, $45,562.50

T-30: Jimmy Walker, -7, $45,562.50

T-30: Jhonattan Vegas, -7, $45,562.50

T-36: Beau Hossler, -6, $34,562.50

T-36: Andrew Putnam, -6, $34,562.50

T-36: Martin Laird, -6, $34,562.50

T-36: Ollie Schniederjans, -6, $34,562.50

T-36: Rory Sabbatini, -6, $34,562.50

T-36: Kristoffer Ventura, -6, $34,562.50

T-42: Abraham Ancer, -5, $23,040

T-42: Max Homa, -5, $23,040

T-42: Mackenzie Hughes, -5, $23,040

T-42: Sam Ryder, -5, $23,040

T-42: Dylan Frittelli, -5, $23,040

T-42: Adam Svensson, -5, $23,040

T-42: Brendan Steele, -5, $23,040

T-42: Martin Kaymer, -5, $23,040

T-42: Sung Kang, -5, $23,040

T-42: Sam Saunders, -5, $23,040

T-52: Nick Taylor, -4, $17,490

T-52: HaoTong Li, -4, $17,490

T-52: Russell Henley, -4, $17,490

T-52: Kyle Stanley, -4, $17,490

T-52: Kyle Jones, -4, $17,490

T-57: Josh Teater, -3, $16,725

T-57: Ernie Els, -3, $16,725

T-57: Roberto Díaz, -3, $16,725

T-57: Ryan Armour, -3, $16,725

T-61: Richy Werenski, -2, $16,275

T-61: Tony Finau, -2, $16,275

T-63: Joost Luiten, -1, $15,900

T-63: Jim Knous, -1, $15,900

T-63: Robert Streb, -1, $15,900

66: Martin Trainer, E, $15,600

T-67: J.T. Poston, +1, $15,375

T-67: Morgan Hoffmann, +1, $15,375

T-69: Joel Dahmen, +2, $15,075

T-69: K.J. Choi, +2, $15,075

