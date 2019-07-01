There wasn't much theater on Sunday at the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame. Steve Stricker made sure of that when he took a six-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, then made a birdie on the opening hole on Sunday. The 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain didn't let his advantage dip lower than five strokes, and cruised to a championship-record-tying six-shot victory over Jerry Kelly and David Toms.

Records were something Stricker gathered plenty of during his four days in Indiana. With an opening-round 62, he tied the championship's all-time 18-hole low score. Then he proceeded to set the 36- and 54-hole marks after posting rounds of 64 and 66. A closing one-under 69 gave him a 19-under 261, and the 72-hole record as well.

“It was just a dream week,” said Stricker, who went 57 straight holes without a bogey and made just two all week (tying another Senior Open record). “There’s been a lot of years trying to get one of these [USGA trophies]. To get this gold medal and the trophy in a USGA event means a lot.”

Indeed, Stricker had played in 21 U.S. Opens, two U.S. Amateurs and one U.S. Junior Amateur before entering his first Senior Open and grabbing his first USGA title. There to celebrate with him was his wife Nikki, who caddied all four rounds, and their two daughters, Bobbi and Izzy.

The USGA offered a total purse of $4 million, with Stricker wining $720,000 for his victory. Here's the prize money payout for the rest of the field playing all four rounds in South Bend.

Win: Steve Stricker, 261/-19, $720,000

T-2: Jerry Kelly, 267/-13, $350,440

T-2: David Toms, 267/-13, $350,440

4: Bob Estes, 270/-10, $188,477

5: Kirk Triplett, 272/-8, $156,983

T-6: Stephen Ames, 275/-5, $114,444

T-6: Chris DiMarco, 275/-5, $114,444

T-6: Paul Goydos, 275/-5, $114,444

T-6: Miguel Angel Jiménez, 275/-5, $114,444

T-6: Scott McCarron, 275/-5, $114,444

T-11: Woody Austin, 276/-4, $79,185

T-11: Paul Broadhurst, 276/-4, $79,185

T-11: Tom Lehman, 276/-4 $79,185

T-14: Doug Garwood, 277/-3, $63,216

T-14: Retief Goosen, 277/-3, $63,216

T-14: Fran Quinn, 277/-3, $63,216

T-17: Ken Duke, 278/-2, $46,359

T-17: Jeff Gallagher, 278/-2, $46,359

T-17: Jay Haas, 278/-2, $46,359

T-17: Kent Jones, 278/-2, $46,359

T-17: Steve Jones, 278/-2, $46,359

T-17: Duffy Waldorf, 278/-2, $46,359

T-17: Tom Watson, 278/-2, $46,359

T-24: Tom Byrum, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Joe Durant, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Lee Janzen, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Bernhard Langer, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Colin Montgomerie, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Scott Parel, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Phillip Price, 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Wes Short, Jr., 279/-1, $28,798

T-24: Vijay Singh, 279/-1, $28,798

T-33: Billy Andrade, 280/E, $20,464

T-33: Roger Chapman, 280/E, $20,464

T-33: Gary Orr, 280/E, $20,464

T-33: Jeff Sluman, 280/E, $20,464

T-33: Ken Tanigawa, 280/E, $20,464

T-38: Clark Dennis, 282/+2, $16,252

T-38: Prayad Marksaeng, 282/+2, $16,252

T-38: Mark O'Meara, 282/+2, $16,252

T-38: Corey Pavin, 282/+2, $16,252

T-38: Kevin Sutherland, 282/+2, $16,252

T-43: Mark R. Brown, 283/+3, $12,633

T-43: Bart Bryant, 283/+3, $12,633

T-43: Peter Fowler, 283/+3, $12,633

T-43: Tom Werkmeister, 283/+3, $12,633

T-47: Marco Dawson, 284/+4, $9,935

T-47: Jeff Maggert, 284/+4, $9,935

T-47: Rocco Mediate, 284/+4, $9,935

T-47: Jean-Francois Remesy, 284/+4, $9,935

T-51: Kirk Hanefeld, 285/+5, $8,826

T-51: Billy Mayfair, 285/+5, $8,826

T-51: Toru Suzuki, 285/+5, $8,826

54: Brad Bryant, 286/+6, $8,570

T-55: Paul Lawrie, 287/+7, $8,449

T-55: Gary Nicklaus, 287/+7, $8,449

57: Kohki Idoki, 288/+8, $8,328

58: Tim Petrovic, 289/+9, $8,247

59: Scott Dunlap, 291/+11, $8,169

