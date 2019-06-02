Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Memorial Tournament

There are all sorts of strata, written and unwritten, for tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Memorial isn't a major championship, or a FedEx Cup playoff event, or a World Golf Championship. But it is the rare event where when you walk off the course a winner you are greeted with a smile and a handshake by one of the legends of golf. Having Jack Nicklaus congratulate you on being the champion of the event that he hosts and holds at Muirfield Village outside of Columbus, Ohio, is an honor that is hard to describe and can't be quantified in dollars or World Rankings points. It is its own distinction unto its own.
Now, that doesn't mean there isn't a financial incentive to win at Jack's place. The overall purse is among the higher ones on tour—$7.3 million—reflecting the event's invitational status. The winner earns $1.638 million, and to put that in some perspective it took Nicklaus nearly 11 seasons before he earned that much money in overall PGA Tour career earnings, having won more than 40 events to help get to that number in the process.
As for the entire field at Muirfield Village, here's how much each place earns this week. We'll update the post after the final round to let you know how much every individual player earned for their four days of work in Ohio.
Win: $1,638,000
2: $982,800
3: $618,800
4: $436,800
5: $364,000
6: $327,600
7: $304,850
8: $282,100
9: $263,900
10: $245,700
11: $227,500
12: $209,300
13: $191,100
14: $172,900
15: $163,800
16: $154,700
17: $145,600
18: $136,500
19: $127,400
20: $118,300
21: $109,200
22: $101,920
23: $95,640
24: $87,360
25: $80,080
26: $72,800
27: $70,070
28: $67,340
29: $64,610
30: $61,880
31: $59,190
32: $56,420
33: $53,690
34: $51,415
35: $49,140
36: $46,865
37: $44,590
38: $42,770
39: $40,950
40: $39,130
41: $37,310
42: $35,490
43: $33,670
44: $31,850
45: $30,030
46: $28,210
47: $26,390
48: $24,934
49: $23,660
50: $22,932
51: $22,386
52: $22,386
53: $21,476
54: $21,112
55: $20,930
56: $20,748
57: $20,566
58: $20,384
59: $20,202
60: $20,020
61: $19,838
62: $19,656
63: $19,474
64: $19,292
65: $19,110
66: $18,928
67: $18,746
68: $18,564
69: $18,382
70: $18,200
71: $18,018
72: $17,836
73: $17,654
