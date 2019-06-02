Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Memorial Tournament

There are all sorts of strata, written and unwritten, for tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Memorial isn't a major championship, or a FedEx Cup playoff event, or a World Golf Championship. But it is the rare event where when you walk off the course a winner you are greeted with a smile and a handshake by one of the legends of golf. Having Jack Nicklaus congratulate you on being the champion of the event that he hosts and holds at Muirfield Village outside of Columbus, Ohio, is an honor that is hard to describe and can't be quantified in dollars or World Rankings points. It is its own distinction unto its own.

Now, that doesn't mean there isn't a financial incentive to win at Jack's place. The overall purse is among the higher ones on tour—$7.3 million—reflecting the event's invitational status. The winner earns $1.638 million, and to put that in some perspective it took Nicklaus nearly 11 seasons before he earned that much money in overall PGA Tour career earnings, having won more than 40 events to help get to that number in the process.

As for the entire field at Muirfield Village, here's how much each place earns this week. We'll update the post after the final round to let you know how much every individual player earned for their four days of work in Ohio.

Win: $1,638,000

2: $982,800

3: $618,800

4: $436,800

5: $364,000

6: $327,600

7: $304,850

8: $282,100

9: $263,900

10: $245,700

11: $227,500

12: $209,300

13: $191,100

14: $172,900

15: $163,800

16: $154,700

17: $145,600

18: $136,500

19: $127,400

20: $118,300

21: $109,200

22: $101,920

23: $95,640

24: $87,360

25: $80,080

26: $72,800

27: $70,070

28: $67,340

29: $64,610

30: $61,880

31: $59,190

32: $56,420

33: $53,690

34: $51,415

35: $49,140

36: $46,865

37: $44,590

38: $42,770

39: $40,950

40: $39,130

41: $37,310

42: $35,490

43: $33,670

44: $31,850

45: $30,030

46: $28,210

47: $26,390

48: $24,934

49: $23,660

50: $22,932

51: $22,386

52: $22,386

53: $21,476

54: $21,112

55: $20,930

56: $20,748

57: $20,566

58: $20,384

59: $20,202

60: $20,020

61: $19,838

62: $19,656

63: $19,474

64: $19,292

65: $19,110

66: $18,928

67: $18,746

68: $18,564

69: $18,382

70: $18,200

71: $18,018

72: $17,836

73: $17,654

