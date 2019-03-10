Francesco Molinari's final-round charge at the Arnold Palmer Invitational only enhanced his reputation as a golfer who doesn't shy from big moments. Think last year's BMW Championship, Open Championship and Ryder Cup. A closing 64 on Sunday lifted the six-time European Tour winner from a tie for 17th entering the final round at Bay Hill Club in Orlando to first place and a third PGA Tour victory. It's pretty impressive stuff given the API was a tournament that most would have thought was out of his sights with 18 holes to go

Oh, and yes, the charge also was a lucrative one for the 36-year-old Italian. If Molinari shot an even-par 72 on Sunday he would have finished T-22 and earned $82,030 for his effort. But his victory in the elevated invitational event with a $9.1 million purse was worth $1.638 million, the biggest payday of his career save for his Open Championship win at Carnoustie.

As for the rest of the field, here's the payout for every player who competed in all four rounds this week at Bay Hill.

Win: Francesco Molinari, -12, $1,638,000

2: Matthew Fitzpatrick, -10, $982,800

T-3: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -9, $473,200

T-3: Tommy Fleetwood, -9, $473,200

T-3: Sungjae Im, -9, $473,200

T-6: Sung Kang, -8, $294,612.50

T-6: Rory McIlroy, -8, $294,612.50

T-6: Keith Mitchell, -8, $294,612.50

T-6: Matt Wallace, -8, $294,612.50

T-10: Byeong Hun An, -7, $209,300

T-10: Lucas Glover, -7, $209,300

T-10: Jason Kokrak, -7, $209,300

T-10: Luke List, -7, $209,300

T-10: Adam Long, -7, $209,300

T-15: Charles Howell III, -6, $159,250

T-15: Chris Kirk, -6, $159,250

T-17: Ryan Blaum, -5, $123,153.34

T-17: Brendan Steele, -5, $123,153.34

T-17: Aaron Baddeley, -5, $123,153.33

T-17: Chesson Hadley, -5, $123,153.33

T-17: Henrik Stenson, -5, $123,153.33

T-17: Bubba Watson, -5, $123,153.33

T-23: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -4, $78,715

T-23: Kevin Kisner, -4, $78,715

T-23: Marc Leishman, -4, $78,715

T-23: Ian Poulter, -4, $78,715

T-23: Roger Sloan, -4, $78,715

T-23: Jhonattan Vegas, -4, $78,715

T-29: Tyrrell Hatton, -3, $60,515

T-29: Carlos Ortiz, -3, $60,515

T-29: Adam Schenk, -3, $60,515

T-29: Hudson Swafford, -3, $60,515

T-33: Adam Hadwin, -2, $47,060

T-33: Sam Horsfield, -2, $47,060

T-33: Martin Kaymer, -2, $47,060

T-33: Hideki Matsuyama, -2, $47,060

T-33: Ryan Moore, -2, $47,060

T-33: Sam Ryder, -2, $47,060

T-33: Johnson Wagner, -2, $47,060

T-40: Rickie Fowler, -1, $35,490

T-40: Zach Johnson, -1, $35,490

T-40: Hunter Mahan, -1, $35,490

T-40: Scott Stallings, -1, $35,490

T-40: Aaron Wise, -1, $35,490

T-40: Viktor Hovland, -1, Amateur

T-46: Keegan Bradley, E, $27,391

T-46: Bryson DeChambeau, E, $27,391

T-46: Joaquin Niemann, E, $27,391

T-46: Patrick Rodgers, E, $27,391

T-50: Billy Horschel, +1, $22,704.50

T-50: Pat Perez, +1, $22,704.50

T-50: Patrick Reed, +1, $22,704.50

T-50: Brandt Snedeker, +1, $22,704.50

T-54: Sam Burns, +2, $21,172.67

T-54: Scott Piercy, +2, $21,172.67

T-54: Graeme McDowell, +2, $21,172.66

57: Eddie Pepperell, +3, $20,748

T-58: Beau Hossler, +4, $20,202

T-58: D.A. Points, +4, $20,202

T-58: Kevin Streelman, +4, $20,202

T-58: Steve Stricker, +4, $20,202

T-58: Jimmy Walker, +4, $20,202

T-63: Justin Rose, +5, $19,474

T-63: Sam Saunders, +5, $19,474

T-63: J.J. Spaun, +5, $19,474

T-66: J.T. Poston, +6, $19,019

T-66: Martin Trainer, +6, $19,019

68: Harris English, +7, $18,746

T-69: Tim Herron, +8, $18,473

T-69: Anirban Lahiri, +8, $18,473

