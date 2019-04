Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 ANA Inspiration

The 2019 LPGA season is barely three months old, and it's already been a very lucrative year for Jin Young Ko. The 23-year-old from South Korea claimed her second tour victory on Sunday when she won the ANA Inspiration, her first career major title. With the win, Ko claimed the $450,000 first-place prize, which brings her yearly earnings to $1,002,273 after just six total starts (it doesn't hurt that she hasn't missed a cut and has five top-10 finishes.

The sizable payday in Southern California also pushed Ko past the $2 million career earnings more. She now has earned $2,161,278 for her career.

Meanwhile, here's how much money was each golfer who played all four round at Mission Hills Country Club.

Win: Jin Young Ko, -10, $450,000

2: Mi Hyang Lee, -7, $275,721

3: Lexi Thompson, -6, $200,016

T-4: Carlota Ciganda, -5, $139,634

T-4: In-Kyung Kim, -5, $139,634

T-6: Kristen Gillman, -4, $74,472

T-6: Hyo Joo Kim, -4, $74,472

T-6: Jessica Korda, -4, $74,472

T-6: Ally McDonald, -4, $74,472

T-6: Jeongeun Lee6, -4, $74,472

T-6: Danielle Kang, -4, $74,472

T-12: Moriya Jutanugarn, -3, $46,795

T-12: Jaye Marie Green, -3, $46,795

T-12: Jenny Shin, -3, $46,795

T-12: Charley Hull, -3, $46,795

T-12: Jing Yan, -3, $46,795

T-17: Lizette Salas, -2, $36,833

T-17: Brooke M. Henderson, -2, $36,833

T-17: Alena Sharp, -2, $36,833

T-17: Katherine Kirk, -2, $36,833

T-21: Jiyai Shin, -1, $31,127

T-21: Minjee Lee, -1, $31,127

T-21: Yu Liu, -1, $31,127

T-21: Anna Nordqvist, -1, $31,127

T-21: Mo Martin, -1, $31,127

T-26: Pornanong Phatlum, E, $24,266

T-26: Patty Tavatanakit, E, Amateur

T-26: Eun-Hee, E, $24,266

T-26: Jennifer Song, E, $24,266

T-26: Megan Khang, E, $24,266

T-26: Linnea Strom, E, $24,266

T-26: Ayako Uehara, E, $24,266

T-26: Amy Yang, E, $24,266

T-26: Stacy Lewis, E, $24,266

T-35: Jacqui Concolino, +1, $18,945

T-35: Chella Choi, +1, $18,945

T-35: Gaby Lopez, +1, $18,945

T-35: Xiyu Lin, +1, $18,945

T-39: So Yeon Ryu, +2, $15,730

T-39: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, +2, $15,730

T-39: Sakura Yokomine, +2, $15,730

T-39: Nasa Hataoka, +2, $15,730

T-39: Angel Yin, +2, $15,730

T-44: Mi Jung Hur, +3, $12,170

T-44: Brittany Altomare, +3, $12,170

T-44: Morgan Pressel, +3, $12,170

T-44: Lydia Ko, +3, $12,170

T-44: Ryann O'Toole, +3, $12,170

T-44: Lauren Stephenson, +3, $12,170

T-44: Sandra Gal, +3, $12,170

T-44: Alison Lee, +3, $12,170

T-52: Nelly Korda, +4, $9,057

T-52: Cristie Kerr, +4, $9,057

T-52: Haeji Kang, +4, $9,057

T-52: Amy Olson, +4, $9,057

T-52: Caroline Masson, +4, $9,057

T-52: Madelene Sagstrom, +4, $9,057

T-52: Hee Young Park, +4, $9,057

T-52: Brittany Lincicome, +4, $9,057

T-52: Sung Hyun Park, +4 $9,057

T-61: Jane Park, +5 $7,246

T-61: Wei-Ling Hsu, +5 $7,246

T-61: Mariajo Uribe, +5 $7,246

T-61: Ariya Jutanugarn, +5, $7,246

T-61: Georgia Hall, +5, $7,246

T-66: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, +6, $6,792

T-66: Albane Valenzuela, +6, Amateur

T-68: Azahara Munoz, +7, $6,491

T-68: Marissa Steen, +7, $6,491

T-68: Inbee Park, +7, $6,491

T-71: Marina Alex, +8, $6,114

T-71: Austin Ernst, +8, $6,114

73: Beatriz Recari, +10, $5,964

74: Sarah Jane Smith, +13, $5,886

T-75: Ashleigh Buhai, +16, $5,774

T-75: Sarah Schmelzel, +16, $5,774

77: Mariah Stackhouse, +19, $5,667

