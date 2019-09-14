Everybody starts at zero as the PGA Tour begins the 2019-’20 season this week at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. More importantly, every player teeing it up at Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., has dreams that this is the year they take their game to new heights.

Getting off to a strong start means going low at this event, which returns to the PGA Tour calendar after having been played previously in July. To make the cut, you had to shoot four-under 266. Through 54 hole there were 13 rounds of 64 or better, including Kevin Chappell’s emotional 59 on Friday afternoon. If it’s more of the same on Sunday during the event’s closing match-ups, the finish promises to be exciting.

The overall purse for those competing and making the cut at The Greenbrier is $7.5 million with the winner taking home $1.35 million. Here’s the prize money payout for every player who makes the cuts. We’ll update the post after the round with players’ names.

Win: $1,350,000

2: $817,500

3: $517,500

4: $367,500

5: $307,500

6: $271,875

7: $253,125

8: $234,375

9: $219,375

10: $204,375

11: $189,375

12: $174,375

13: $159,375

14: $144,375

15: $136,875

16: $129,375

17: $121,875

18: $114,375

19: $106,875

20: $99,375

21: $91,875

22: $84,375

23: $78,375

24: $72,375

25: $66,375

26: $60,375

27: $58,125

28: $55,875

29: $53,625

30: $51,375

31: $49,125

32: $46,875

33: $44,625

34: $42,750

35: $40,875

36: $39,000

37: $37,125

38: $35,625

39: $34,125

40: $32,625

41: $31,125

42: $29,625

43: $28,125

44: $26,625

45: $25,125

46: $23,625

47: $22,125

48: $20,925

49: $19,875

50: $19,275

51: $18,825

52: $18,375

53: $18,075

54: $17,775

55: $17,625

56: $17,475

57: $17,325

58: $17,175

59: $17,025

60: $16,875

61: $16,725

62: $16,575

63: $16,425

64: $16,275

65: $16,125

66: $15,975

67: $15,825

68: $15,675