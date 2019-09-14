Everybody starts at zero as the PGA Tour begins the 2019-’20 season this week at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. More importantly, every player teeing it up at Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., has dreams that this is the year they take their game to new heights.
Getting off to a strong start means going low at this event, which returns to the PGA Tour calendar after having been played previously in July. To make the cut, you had to shoot four-under 266. Through 54 hole there were 13 rounds of 64 or better, including Kevin Chappell’s emotional 59 on Friday afternoon. If it’s more of the same on Sunday during the event’s closing match-ups, the finish promises to be exciting.
The overall purse for those competing and making the cut at The Greenbrier is $7.5 million with the winner taking home $1.35 million. Here’s the prize money payout for every player who makes the cuts. We’ll update the post after the round with players’ names.
Win: $1,350,000
2: $817,500
3: $517,500
4: $367,500
5: $307,500
6: $271,875
7: $253,125
8: $234,375
9: $219,375
10: $204,375
11: $189,375
12: $174,375
13: $159,375
14: $144,375
15: $136,875
16: $129,375
17: $121,875
18: $114,375
19: $106,875
20: $99,375
RELATED: PGA Tour 101—Everything you need to know ahead of The Greenbrier
21: $91,875
22: $84,375
23: $78,375
24: $72,375
25: $66,375
26: $60,375
27: $58,125
28: $55,875
29: $53,625
30: $51,375
31: $49,125
32: $46,875
33: $44,625
34: $42,750
35: $40,875
36: $39,000
37: $37,125
38: $35,625
39: $34,125
40: $32,625
RELATED: Joseph Bramlett makes second go-around with the PGA Tour
41: $31,125
42: $29,625
43: $28,125
44: $26,625
45: $25,125
46: $23,625
47: $22,125
48: $20,925
49: $19,875
50: $19,275
51: $18,825
52: $18,375
53: $18,075
54: $17,775
55: $17,625
56: $17,475
57: $17,325
58: $17,175
59: $17,025
60: $16,875
RELATED: Solheim Cup comes down to Sunday singles
61: $16,725
62: $16,575
63: $16,425
64: $16,275
65: $16,125
66: $15,975
67: $15,825
68: $15,675