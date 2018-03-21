Trending
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

By
33 minutes ago

It is kind of depressing to think that even when you're Bo Frikin' Jackson and there was a time when they made entire Nike campaigns about you, there are still going to be kids who have no clue who you are.

We get it. Time moves on. You might have won the Heisman and played two major professional sports at the same time and kind of dominated both. But eventually you're just a guy hanging around the batting cage listing off your otherworldly credentials in the same way your neighbor talks about leading the JV football team in tackles his sophomore year.

Are we reading too much into this exchange between Jackson and the son of the White Sox's Adam LaRoche? You tell us.

We at least give Jackson credit for not going the whole false modesty route. Yeah, he won the Heisman for the BEST player in the country and was the ONLY guy to make both the NFL Pro Bowl and the Major League All-Star Game (then won the All-Star Game MVP!)

"So I've been there," he tells the kid. "A little bit."

OK, whatever you say, old man.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

33 minutes ago
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

36 minutes ago
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

2 hours ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

3 hours ago
March Madness

March Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and where the hell do we go from here?

3 hours ago
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

20 hours ago
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

21 hours ago
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

a day ago
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

a day ago
Social Media Shutdown

Now would be a very good time to delete Facebook

March 20, 2018
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

March 20, 2018
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

March 20, 2018
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

March 20, 2018
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

March 19, 2018
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

March 19, 2018
Barf City, USA

Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

March 19, 2018
R.E.S.P.E.C.T

10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patron

March 19, 2018
MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers re-enacted "The Sandlot" and it's glorious

March 19, 2018
Related
The LoopWhat is the definition of 'back' for Tiger Woods? -…
The LoopAnother surprising Tiger twist, Woods now expected …
The LoopLittle known facts about Louis Oosthuizen - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection