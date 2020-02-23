Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship

It’s quite likely that 13 is a more important number than 35 million to Justin Thomas, but given that both are in his sights on Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec, it’s worth mentioning them each. With a victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Thomas, the leader by one entering the final round, will have earned his 13th PGA Tour title, an impressive accomplishment for someone who doesn’t turn 27 until the end of April. It would be the second WGC title of his young career.

With a victory in Mexico City, Thomas would also earn a $1.82 million prize money payout that would bring his career PGA Tour earnings past the $35 million mark, making him just the 25th golfer to surpass that total. That too would be an impressive accomplishment.

Suffice it to say, big paydays aren’t something new to Thomas. He has already earned a check of $1.2 million or bigger in nine of his 12 wins. In six of those wins, the payday has been more than $1.575 million.

The total WGC-Mexico prize money payout this week is $10.5 million. Here’s the breakdown for everybody in the field (there’s no cut, so everybody who plays all 72 holes is rewarded). After the end of the tournament, we’ll update the post to list the specific payments for each golfer.

Win: $1,820,000.00

2: $1,150,000.00

3: $685,000.00

4: $515,000.00

5: $430,000.00

6: $362,000.00

7: $320,000.00

8: $280,000.00

9: $250,000.00

10: $225,000.00

11: $205,000.00

12: $189,000.00

13: $175,000.00

14: $165,000.00

15: $155,000.00

16: $147,000.00

17: $140,000.00

18: $133,000.00

19: $128,000.00

20: $123,000.00

21: $118,000.00

22: $113,000.00

23: $108,000.00

24: $103,000.00

25: $98,000.00

26: $93,000.00

27: $90,000.00

28: $87,000.00

29: $84,000.00

30: $81,000.00

31: $78,000.00

32: $75,000.00

33: $72,000.00

34: $69,000.00

35: $66,000.00

36: $63,000.00

37: $60,000.00

38: $58,000.00

39: $56,000.00

40: $54,000.00

41: $53,000.00

42: $52,000.00

43: $51,000.00

44: $50,000.00

45: $49,000.00

46: $48,000.00

47: $47,000.00

48: $46,000.00

49: $45,000.00

50: $44,000.00

51: $43,000.00

52: $42,000.00

53: $41,000.00

54: $40,000.00

55: $39,000.00

56: $38,000.00

57: $37,500.00

58: $37,000.00

59: $36,500.00

60: $36,000.00

61: $35,500.00

62: $35,000.00

63: $34,500.00

64: $34,000.00

65: $33,750.00

66: $33,500.00

67: $33,250.00

68: $33,000.00

69: $32,750.00

70: $32,500.00

71: $32,250.00

72: $32,000.00

