Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club W trees, 16th hole
Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLuke Guthrie plays his second shot on the 16th hole toward the famed W trees at Waialae Country Club during the first round of the 2015 Sony Open.

For the 19th straight time, Charles Howell III has made the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for the 40-year-old, who obviously feels comfortable playing at Waialae Country Club, as he’s never not played all four rounds in Honolulu. During this time, Howell has accumulated $2.8 million in earnings in the event, more than any player in the tournament’s history. That’s a pretty amazing feat, too, considering he has never won it.

Howell is within shouting distance of the leaders entering Sunday’s final round, but even if he isn’t able to finally pull out a victory at Waialae, he’s in position to remain the tournament’s all-time money winner. This week’s purse is $6.6 million with the winner’s prize money payout totaling $1.188 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for each play at the Sony. We’ll update this at the end of the tournament to include how much every player earned this week.

Win: $1,188,000
2: $719,400
3: $455,400
4: $323,400
5: $270,600
6: $239,250
7: $222,750
8: $206,250
9: $193,050
10: $179,850
11: $166,650
12: $153,450
13: $140,250
14: $127,050
15: $120,450
16: $113,850
17: $107,250
18: $100,650
19: $94,050
20: $87,450

21: $80,850
22: $74,250
23: $68,970
24: $63,690
25: $58,410
26: $53,130
27: $51,150
28: $49,170
29: $47,190
30: $45,210
31: $43,230
32: $41,250
33: $39,270
34: $37,620
35: $35,970
36: $34,320
37: $32,670
38: $31,350
39: $30,030
40: $28,710

41: $27,390
42: $26,070
43: $24,750
44: $23,430
45: $22,110
46: $20,790
47: $19,470
48: $18,414
49: $17,490
50: $16,962
51: $16,566
52: $16,170
53: $15,906
54: $15,642
55: $15,510
56: $15,378
57: $15,246
58: $15,114
59: $14,982
60: $14,850
61: $14,718
62: $14,586
63: $14,454
64: $14,322
65: $14,190
66: $14,058

