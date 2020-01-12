Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii

For the 19th straight time, Charles Howell III has made the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for the 40-year-old, who obviously feels comfortable playing at Waialae Country Club, as he’s never not played all four rounds in Honolulu. During this time, Howell has accumulated $2.8 million in earnings in the event, more than any player in the tournament’s history. That’s a pretty amazing feat, too, considering he has never won it.

Howell is within shouting distance of the leaders entering Sunday’s final round, but even if he isn’t able to finally pull out a victory at Waialae, he’s in position to remain the tournament’s all-time money winner. This week’s purse is $6.6 million with the winner’s prize money payout totaling $1.188 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for each play at the Sony. We’ll update this at the end of the tournament to include how much every player earned this week.

Win: $1,188,000

2: $719,400

3: $455,400

4: $323,400

5: $270,600

6: $239,250

7: $222,750

8: $206,250

9: $193,050

10: $179,850

11: $166,650

12: $153,450

13: $140,250

14: $127,050

15: $120,450

16: $113,850

17: $107,250

18: $100,650

19: $94,050

20: $87,450

21: $80,850

22: $74,250

23: $68,970

24: $63,690

25: $58,410

26: $53,130

27: $51,150

28: $49,170

29: $47,190

30: $45,210

31: $43,230

32: $41,250

33: $39,270

34: $37,620

35: $35,970

36: $34,320

37: $32,670

38: $31,350

39: $30,030

40: $28,710

41: $27,390

42: $26,070

43: $24,750

44: $23,430

45: $22,110

46: $20,790

47: $19,470

48: $18,414

49: $17,490

50: $16,962

51: $16,566

52: $16,170

53: $15,906

54: $15,642

55: $15,510

56: $15,378

57: $15,246

58: $15,114

59: $14,982

60: $14,850

61: $14,718

62: $14,586

63: $14,454

64: $14,322

65: $14,190

66: $14,058

