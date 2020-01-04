Pay day at Kapalua4 hours ago

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sentry Tournament of Champions flag
Sam GreenwoodA flag as seen during a practice round prior to the 2020 Sentry Tournament Of Champions.

Imagine spending New Year’s week on a tropical island, you and your family staying in a luxurious resort, spending a few days sightseeing, maybe lounging around a pool or the beach. Now imagine you’re getting paid at least $64,000 to do it. Such is the difficult life for the 34 players in the field at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. When you talk about the spoils of winning on the PGA Tour, the two-year exemption and the invites to the Masters, PGA Championship and the Players are usually the first things that come to mind. But the chance to play at Kapalua Resort on Maui in the no-cut, limited-field tournament is much appreciated come the first week in January.

This year, playing on the renovated Plantation Course, 2019’s tournament winners are competing for an overall purse is $6.7 million with a prize money payout to the winner of $1.34 million. And, like we said, there’s no cut, so every player who completes all four rounds is guaranteed to make no worse than $64K, minus expenses. Carry all the one as you do the math, and it still works out to one fantastic working vacation.

Here is the prize money payout for every golfer competing this week. We’ll update the numbers after the end of play on Sunday to include what each individual golfer earned. Aloha.

1: $1,340,000
2: $782,000
3: $490,000
4: $378,000
5: $315,000
6: $255,000
7: $223,000
8: $205,000
9: $190,000
10: $179,000
11: $168,000
12: $157,000
13: $147,000
14: $137,000
15: $127,000
16: $118,000
17: $109,000
18: $103,000
19: $97,000
20: $92,000
21: $88,000
22: $85,000
23: $82,000
24: $79,000
25: $76,000
26: $74,000
27: $72,000
28: $70,000
29: $69,000
30: $68,000
31: $67,000
32: $66,000
33: $65,000
34: $64,000

