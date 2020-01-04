Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Imagine spending New Year’s week on a tropical island, you and your family staying in a luxurious resort, spending a few days sightseeing, maybe lounging around a pool or the beach. Now imagine you’re getting paid at least $64,000 to do it. Such is the difficult life for the 34 players in the field at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. When you talk about the spoils of winning on the PGA Tour, the two-year exemption and the invites to the Masters, PGA Championship and the Players are usually the first things that come to mind. But the chance to play at Kapalua Resort on Maui in the no-cut, limited-field tournament is much appreciated come the first week in January.

This year, playing on the renovated Plantation Course , 2019’s tournament winners are competing for an overall purse is $6.7 million with a prize money payout to the winner of $1.34 million. And, like we said, there’s no cut, so every player who completes all four rounds is guaranteed to make no worse than $64K, minus expenses. Carry all the one as you do the math, and it still works out to one fantastic working vacation.

Here is the prize money payout for every golfer competing this week. We’ll update the numbers after the end of play on Sunday to include what each individual golfer earned. Aloha.

1: $1,340,000

2: $782,000

3: $490,000

4: $378,000

5: $315,000

6: $255,000

7: $223,000

8: $205,000

9: $190,000

10: $179,000

11: $168,000

12: $157,000

13: $147,000

14: $137,000

15: $127,000

16: $118,000

17: $109,000

18: $103,000

19: $97,000

20: $92,000

21: $88,000

22: $85,000

23: $82,000

24: $79,000

25: $76,000

26: $74,000

27: $72,000

28: $70,000

29: $69,000

30: $68,000

31: $67,000

32: $66,000

33: $65,000

34: $64,000

