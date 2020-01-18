Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 American Express

No matter what name the PGA Tour’s stop in Palm Springs, Calif., has taken over the years—the Desert Classic, the Bob Hope, the Humana, the CareerBuilder and now the American Express—the secret to winning lots of prize money has been no real secret at all. You have to make birdies—lots and lots and lots of birdies.

Since the tournament went to a more traditional four-round format in 2012, the worst winning score has been 20 under par. And from 1991 to 2011, when the event was held over five rounds, only one time was the winning total worse than 23 under par.

More of the same will be needed on Sunday as the leaders entering the final round are likely to be at least 20 under. The remaining players in the field after they make the cut on Saturday night (to accommodate the three courses used for the first three days) will be competing for a total prize money purse of $6.7 million with the winner earning $1.206 million. Here’s is the prize money payout for everyone in the field. We’ll update after play ends on Sunday to include the amount each player earned.

Win: $1,206,000

2: $730,300

3: $462,300

4: $328,300

5: $274,700

6: $242,875

7: $226,125

8: $209,375

9: $195,975

10: $182,575

11: $169,175

12: $155,775

13: $142,375

14: $128,975

15: $122,275

16: $115,575

17: $108,875

18: $102,175

19: $95,475

20: $88,775

21: $82,075

22: $75,375

23: $70,015

24: $64,655

25: $59,295

26: $53,935

27: $51,925

28: $49,915

29: $47,905

30: $45,895

31: $43,885

32: $41,875

33: $39,865

34: $38,190

35: $36,515

36: $34,840

37: $33,165

38: $31,825

39: $30,485

40: $29,145

41: $27,805

42: $26,465

43: $25,125

44: $23,785

45: $22,445

46: $21,105

47: $19,765

48: $18,693

49: $17,755

50: $17,219

51: $16,817

52: $16,415

53: $16,147

54: $15,879

55: $15,745

56: $15,611

57: $15,477

58: $15,343

59: $15,209

60: $15,075

61: $14,941

62: $14,807

63: $14,673

64: $14,539

65: $14,405

66: $14,271

67: $14,137

68: $14,003

