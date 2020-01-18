Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 American Express

No matter what name the PGA Tour’s stop in Palm Springs, Calif., has taken over the years—the Desert Classic, the Bob Hope, the Humana, the CareerBuilder and now the American Express—the secret to winning lots of prize money has been no real secret at all. You have to make birdies—lots and lots and lots of birdies.
Since the tournament went to a more traditional four-round format in 2012, the worst winning score has been 20 under par. And from 1991 to 2011, when the event was held over five rounds, only one time was the winning total worse than 23 under par.
More of the same will be needed on Sunday as the leaders entering the final round are likely to be at least 20 under. The remaining players in the field after they make the cut on Saturday night (to accommodate the three courses used for the first three days) will be competing for a total prize money purse of $6.7 million with the winner earning $1.206 million. Here’s is the prize money payout for everyone in the field. We’ll update after play ends on Sunday to include the amount each player earned.
Win: $1,206,000
2: $730,300
3: $462,300
4: $328,300
5: $274,700
6: $242,875
7: $226,125
8: $209,375
9: $195,975
10: $182,575
11: $169,175
12: $155,775
13: $142,375
14: $128,975
15: $122,275
16: $115,575
17: $108,875
18: $102,175
19: $95,475
20: $88,775
21: $82,075
22: $75,375
23: $70,015
24: $64,655
25: $59,295
26: $53,935
27: $51,925
28: $49,915
29: $47,905
30: $45,895
31: $43,885
32: $41,875
33: $39,865
34: $38,190
35: $36,515
36: $34,840
37: $33,165
38: $31,825
39: $30,485
40: $29,145
41: $27,805
42: $26,465
43: $25,125
44: $23,785
45: $22,445
46: $21,105
47: $19,765
48: $18,693
49: $17,755
50: $17,219
51: $16,817
52: $16,415
53: $16,147
54: $15,879
55: $15,745
56: $15,611
57: $15,477
58: $15,343
59: $15,209
60: $15,075
61: $14,941
62: $14,807
63: $14,673
64: $14,539
65: $14,405
66: $14,271
67: $14,137
68: $14,003