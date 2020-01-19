Winner's Bag3 hours ago

Andrew Landry's winner's bag from The American Express

By
The American Express - Final Round
Jeff GrossLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Andrew Landry lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of The American Express tournament at the Stadium Course at PGA West on January 19, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Andrew Landry was sick in Hawaii, catching a bug that his child and wife also got. By the time he reached the 17th tee on Sunday in Palm Springs, one couldn’t blame him if that feeling had returned.

Landry, who lost the 2018 event Palm Springs in a four-hole playoff with Jon Rahm, had kicked away a six-shot lead over Abraham Ancer with six holes to play. After a kick-in birdie at the par-4 12th (his third in a row and sixth on the day), Landry made three consecutive bogeys—one more than he had made for the week up to that point. He then botched a seemingly simple up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 16th. Ancer, meanwhile, continued to make birdies, finishing with nine of the day for a final-round 63.

Landry, however, was able to summon up a solid tee shot on the par-3 17th to just inside seven feet and made the putt for what turned out to be the winning birdie.

Because of the three courses used for the event, stats for the tournament are fairly meaningless, however the tour did keep track of greens in regulation for all four rounds, in which Landry finished ninth with his Ping iBlade irons. He also ranked first in putts per green in regulation with his Ping Vault 2.0 ZB blade-style putter. One more birdie at 18 after another superb approach shot made for an easy walk up the final hole despite the back-nine distress.

Landry, who has been under par in all 15 rounds he has played in this event, has a fondness for golf in the desert. “This is a place I've had success in the past and I love this [type of] golf,” Landry said after Saturday’s round. “It's perfect outside, it's fun to be out here.”

And now, without that sick feeling, too.

What Andrew Landry had in the bag at the American Express

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G410 LST (Aldila Tour Blue 65), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees

5-wood: Ping G, 17.5 degrees

7-wood: Ping G410, 20.5 degrees

Irons (4-9): Ping iBlade; (PW): Ping Glide 3.0

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 ZB

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursAndrew Landry again belies his form chart and wins …
Golf News & ToursGaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka to continue playoff on …
Golf News & ToursAndrew Landry's winner's bag from The American Expr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved