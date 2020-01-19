Andrew Landry's winner's bag from The American Express

Andrew Landry was sick in Hawaii, catching a bug that his child and wife also got. By the time he reached the 17th tee on Sunday in Palm Springs, one couldn’t blame him if that feeling had returned.

Landry, who lost the 2018 event Palm Springs in a four-hole playoff with Jon Rahm, had kicked away a six-shot lead over Abraham Ancer with six holes to play. After a kick-in birdie at the par-4 12th (his third in a row and sixth on the day), Landry made three consecutive bogeys—one more than he had made for the week up to that point. He then botched a seemingly simple up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 16th. Ancer, meanwhile, continued to make birdies, finishing with nine of the day for a final-round 63.

Landry, however, was able to summon up a solid tee shot on the par-3 17th to just inside seven feet and made the putt for what turned out to be the winning birdie.

Because of the three courses used for the event, stats for the tournament are fairly meaningless, however the tour did keep track of greens in regulation for all four rounds, in which Landry finished ninth with his Ping iBlade irons. He also ranked first in putts per green in regulation with his Ping Vault 2.0 ZB blade-style putter. One more birdie at 18 after another superb approach shot made for an easy walk up the final hole despite the back-nine distress.

Landry, who has been under par in all 15 rounds he has played in this event, has a fondness for golf in the desert. “This is a place I've had success in the past and I love this [type of] golf,” Landry said after Saturday’s round. “It's perfect outside, it's fun to be out here.”

And now, without that sick feeling, too.

What Andrew Landry had in the bag at the American Express

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G410 LST (Aldila Tour Blue 65), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees

5-wood: Ping G, 17.5 degrees

7-wood: Ping G410, 20.5 degrees

Irons (4-9): Ping iBlade; (PW): Ping Glide 3.0

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 ZB

