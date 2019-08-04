Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Wyndham Championship

Every week we can throw out a shocking statistic about the dramatic rise in the prize money payout on the PGA Tour. And while maybe that feels like a tired subject, we’ve got a number for that involves the Wyndham Championship that we think is worth noodling. Here goes …

The PGA Tour’s stop in Greensboro, N.C., has been around since 1938 and has become synonymous with its all-time greatest winner, Sam Snead. The legendary Hall of Fame golfer won this event a record eight times, including a win in 1965 when he was 52. That gave him the record for oldest winner in PGA Tour history, a mark he still holds. Snead made 34 overall starts in Greensboro, and in addition to his eight victories, he had three runner-up finishes and six third-place showings. In total, Snead had 23 top-10s in the tournament and never missed a cut.

OK, so what’s our amazing stat? Well, for all that success, Snead overall prize money earned in the event was … $59,051.98.

To put that in perspective, Snead ranks 375th on the tournament’s all-time money list before the tour dolls out $6.2 million more for this week’s event. Sunday’s winner grabs $1.116 million, or nearly 19 times as much as Snead earned his entire career at this event .

Additionally, anybody who finishes 24th or better on Sunday will earn more money than Snead won in his lifetime in Greensboro.

RELATED: It's time to remember Sam Snead

The current all-time prize money leader in Wyndham Championship history is Brandt Snedeker, having made $2,879.369 in 11 starts entering the week. He can be passed on Sunday, however, by Webb Simpson, who is third on the all-time money list at $2,545,268.33 and is in second place entering the final round (Snedeker is T-38).

OK, here’s the prize money payout for the entire field this week. We’ll fill in specific names after the end of the tournament to see who jumped past the Slammer’ on the all-time Wyndham Championship money list.

Win: $1,116,000

2: $669,600

3: $421,600

4: $297,600

5: $248,000

6: $223,200

7: $207,700

8: $192,200

9: $179,800

10: $167,400

11: $155,000

12: $142,600

13: $130,200

14: $117,800

15: $111,600

16: $105,400

17: $99,200

18: $93,000

19: $86,800

20: $80,600

RELATED: A historical guide to how much FedEx Cup chaos to expected on Sunday at Wyndham

21: $74,400

22: $69,440

23: $64,480

24: $59,520

25: $54,560

26: $49,600

27: $47,740

28: $45,880

29: $44,020

30: $42,160

31: $40,300

32: $38,440

33: $36,580

34: $35,030

35: $33,480

36: $31,930

37: $30,380

38: $29,140

39: $27,900

40: $26,660

41: $25,420

42: $24,180

43: $22,940

44: $21,700

45: $20,460

46: $19,220

47: $17,980

48: $16,988

49: $16,120

50: $15,624

51: $15,252

52: $14,880

53: $14,632

54: $14,384

55: $14,260

56: $14,136

57: $14,012

58: $13,888

59: $13,764

60: $13,640

RELATED: Jordan Spieth's Saturday 77 means there's no Sunday for him at Wyndham

61: $13,516

62: $13,392

63: $13,268

64: $13,144

65: $13,020

66: $12,896

67: $12,772

68: $12,648

69: $12,524

70: $12,400

71: $12,276

72: $12,152

73: $12,028

74: $11,904

75: $11,780

76: $11,656

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS