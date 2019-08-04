Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Wyndham Championship

Every week we can throw out a shocking statistic about the dramatic rise in the prize money payout on the PGA Tour. And while maybe that feels like a tired subject, we’ve got a number for that involves the Wyndham Championship that we think is worth noodling. Here goes …
The PGA Tour’s stop in Greensboro, N.C., has been around since 1938 and has become synonymous with its all-time greatest winner, Sam Snead. The legendary Hall of Fame golfer won this event a record eight times, including a win in 1965 when he was 52. That gave him the record for oldest winner in PGA Tour history, a mark he still holds. Snead made 34 overall starts in Greensboro, and in addition to his eight victories, he had three runner-up finishes and six third-place showings. In total, Snead had 23 top-10s in the tournament and never missed a cut.
OK, so what’s our amazing stat? Well, for all that success, Snead overall prize money earned in the event was … $59,051.98.
To put that in perspective, Snead ranks 375th on the tournament’s all-time money list before the tour dolls out $6.2 million more for this week’s event. Sunday’s winner grabs $1.116 million, or nearly 19 times as much as Snead earned his entire career at this event.
Additionally, anybody who finishes 24th or better on Sunday will earn more money than Snead won in his lifetime in Greensboro.
RELATED: It's time to remember Sam Snead
The current all-time prize money leader in Wyndham Championship history is Brandt Snedeker, having made $2,879.369 in 11 starts entering the week. He can be passed on Sunday, however, by Webb Simpson, who is third on the all-time money list at $2,545,268.33 and is in second place entering the final round (Snedeker is T-38).
OK, here’s the prize money payout for the entire field this week. We’ll fill in specific names after the end of the tournament to see who jumped past the Slammer’ on the all-time Wyndham Championship money list.
Win: $1,116,000
2: $669,600
3: $421,600
4: $297,600
5: $248,000
6: $223,200
7: $207,700
8: $192,200
9: $179,800
10: $167,400
11: $155,000
12: $142,600
13: $130,200
14: $117,800
15: $111,600
16: $105,400
17: $99,200
18: $93,000
19: $86,800
20: $80,600
RELATED: A historical guide to how much FedEx Cup chaos to expected on Sunday at Wyndham
21: $74,400
22: $69,440
23: $64,480
24: $59,520
25: $54,560
26: $49,600
27: $47,740
28: $45,880
29: $44,020
30: $42,160
31: $40,300
32: $38,440
33: $36,580
34: $35,030
35: $33,480
36: $31,930
37: $30,380
38: $29,140
39: $27,900
40: $26,660
41: $25,420
42: $24,180
43: $22,940
44: $21,700
45: $20,460
46: $19,220
47: $17,980
48: $16,988
49: $16,120
50: $15,624
51: $15,252
52: $14,880
53: $14,632
54: $14,384
55: $14,260
56: $14,136
57: $14,012
58: $13,888
59: $13,764
60: $13,640
RELATED: Jordan Spieth's Saturday 77 means there's no Sunday for him at Wyndham
61: $13,516
62: $13,392
63: $13,268
64: $13,144
65: $13,020
66: $12,896
67: $12,772
68: $12,648
69: $12,524
70: $12,400
71: $12,276
72: $12,152
73: $12,028
74: $11,904
75: $11,780
76: $11,656
Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction