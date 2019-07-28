When you listen to the elevator pitch for golfers competing at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational you can’t help but ask yourself, “But what’s the catch?” Come to TPC Southwind outside of Memphis, play four rounds and you’re guaranteed a minimum of $52,000, not to mention the ability to gobble up plenty of FedEx Cup and World Ranking points. And if you get into contention, well, the first-place check is $1.745 million, which even for PGA Tour pros with swollen bank accounts is a number that will turn their heads. Heck, even the 26th-place finisher rakes in $100,000. And, again, all you have to do is show up and finish all four rounds.
Mind you, there were a few golfers who qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude who chose to pass, Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry being the most notable, but their absences can be considered of the excused variety (fatigue for Woods and, well, celebratory fatigue for Lowry, the new keeper of the claret jug). The rest of the field made their way to Tennessee, most after playing in Open Championship in Northern Ireland the previous week, to make good on the chance to claim a prestigious title and some of the loot from the overall prize money payout of $10.25 million.
Here’s the prize money payout for everybody in the field. After the conclusion of the tournament, we’ll update with how much each individual golfer made for their time in Tennessee.
Win: $1,745,000
2: $1,095,000
3: $602,000
4: $455,000
5: $384,000
6: $314,000
7: $273,000
8: $242,000
9: $216,000
10: $194,000
11: $183,000
12: $172,000
13: $161,000
14: $151,000
15: $143,000
16: $138,000
17: $133,000
18: $128,000
19: $123,000
20: $118,000
21: $115,000
22: $112,000
23: $109,000
24: $106,000
25: $103,000
26: $100,000
27: $97,000
28: $95,000
29: $93,000
30: $91,000
31: $89,000
32: $87,000
33: $85,000
34: $83,000
35: $81,000
36: $79,000
37: $78,000
38: $77,000
39: $76,000
40: $75,000
41: $74,000
42: $73,000
43: $72,000
44: $71,000
45: $70,000
46: $69,000
47: $68,000
48: $67,000
49: $66,000
50: $65,000
51: $64,000
52: $63,000
53: $62,000
54: $61,000
55: $60,000
56: $59,000
57: $58,000
58: $57,000
59: $56,000
60: $55,000
61: $54,000
62: $53,000
63: $52,000