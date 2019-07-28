When you listen to the elevator pitch for golfers competing at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational you can’t help but ask yourself, “But what’s the catch?” Come to TPC Southwind outside of Memphis, play four rounds and you’re guaranteed a minimum of $52,000, not to mention the ability to gobble up plenty of FedEx Cup and World Ranking points. And if you get into contention, well, the first-place check is $1.745 million, which even for PGA Tour pros with swollen bank accounts is a number that will turn their heads. Heck, even the 26th-place finisher rakes in $100,000. And, again, all you have to do is show up and finish all four rounds.

Mind you, there were a few golfers who qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude who chose to pass, Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry being the most notable, but their absences can be considered of the excused variety (fatigue for Woods and, well, celebratory fatigue for Lowry, the new keeper of the claret jug). The rest of the field made their way to Tennessee, most after playing in Open Championship in Northern Ireland the previous week, to make good on the chance to claim a prestigious title and some of the loot from the overall prize money payout of $10.25 million.

Here’s the prize money payout for everybody in the field. After the conclusion of the tournament, we’ll update with how much each individual golfer made for their time in Tennessee.

Win: $1,745,000

2: $1,095,000

3: $602,000

4: $455,000

5: $384,000

6: $314,000

7: $273,000

8: $242,000

9: $216,000

10: $194,000

11: $183,000

12: $172,000

13: $161,000

14: $151,000

15: $143,000

16: $138,000

17: $133,000

18: $128,000

19: $123,000

20: $118,000

21: $115,000

22: $112,000

23: $109,000

24: $106,000

25: $103,000

26: $100,000

27: $97,000

28: $95,000

29: $93,000

30: $91,000

31: $89,000

32: $87,000

33: $85,000

34: $83,000

35: $81,000

36: $79,000

37: $78,000

38: $77,000

39: $76,000

40: $75,000

41: $74,000

42: $73,000

43: $72,000

44: $71,000

45: $70,000

46: $69,000

47: $68,000

48: $67,000

49: $66,000

50: $65,000

51: $64,000

52: $63,000

53: $62,000

54: $61,000

55: $60,000

56: $59,000

57: $58,000

58: $57,000

59: $56,000

60: $55,000

61: $54,000

62: $53,000

63: $52,000