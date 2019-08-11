Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Northern Trust

The focus at the Northern Trust is about earning FedEx Cup points in order to improve your position in the standings. The goal is to be in the top 70 after Sunday and qualify for the BMW Championship, or better yet get yourself in position to be in the top 30 after the BMW and advance to the Tour Championship. And we’d be completely on board with all that if it weren’t for the fact that they’re also playing for a total purse of $9.25 million, with $1.665 million going to the winner at Liberty National Golf Club. That kind of cabbage means we can’t help by allow the wandering eye toward the prize money payout for this first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

Here’s how much every player who made the cut this week will make in prize money. We’ll update this list at the end of the tournament to link names with prize money payouts.

Win: $1,665,000

2: $999,000

3: $629,000

4: $444,000

5: $370,000

6: $333,000

7: $309,875

8: $286.750

9: $268,250

10: $249,750

11: $231,250

12: $212,750

13: $194,250

14: $175,750

15: $166,500

16: $157,250

17: $148,000

18: $138,750

19: $129,500

20: $129,250

RELATED: A defiant Bryson DeChambeau lasts out at social media

21: $111,000

22: $103,600

23: $96,200

24: $88,800

25: $81,400

26: $74,000

27: $71,225

28: $68,450

29: $65,675

30: $62,900

31: $60,125

32: $57,350

33: $54,575

34: $52,262.50

35: $49,950

36: $47,637.50

37: $45,325

38: $43,475

39: $41,625

40: $39,775

41: $37,925

42: $36,075

43: $34,225

44: $32,375

45: $30,525

46: $28,675

47: $26,825

48: $25,345

49: $24,050

50: $23,310

RELATED: How to give the Northern Trust a more New Jersey feel

51: $22,755

52: $22,200

53: $21,830

54: $21,460

55: $21,275

56: $21,090

57: $20,905

58: $20,720

59: $20,535

60: $20,350

61: $20,165

62: $19,980

63: $19,795

64: $19,610

65: $19,425

66: $19,240

67: $19,055

68: $18,870

69: $18,685

70: $18,500

71: $18,315

72: $18,130

73: $17,945

74: $17,760

75: $17,575

76: $17,390

77: $17,205

78: $17,020

79: $16,835

80: $16,650

RELATED: Patrick Reed's mid-season reset is paying off, leads

81: $16,465

82: $16,280

83: $16,095

84: $15,910

85: $15,725

86: $15,540

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS