Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Northern Trust

The focus at the Northern Trust is about earning FedEx Cup points in order to improve your position in the standings. The goal is to be in the top 70 after Sunday and qualify for the BMW Championship, or better yet get yourself in position to be in the top 30 after the BMW and advance to the Tour Championship. And we’d be completely on board with all that if it weren’t for the fact that they’re also playing for a total purse of $9.25 million, with $1.665 million going to the winner at Liberty National Golf Club. That kind of cabbage means we can’t help by allow the wandering eye toward the prize money payout for this first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events.
Here’s how much every player who made the cut this week will make in prize money. We’ll update this list at the end of the tournament to link names with prize money payouts.
Win: $1,665,000
2: $999,000
3: $629,000
4: $444,000
5: $370,000
6: $333,000
7: $309,875
8: $286.750
9: $268,250
10: $249,750
11: $231,250
12: $212,750
13: $194,250
14: $175,750
15: $166,500
16: $157,250
17: $148,000
18: $138,750
19: $129,500
20: $129,250
RELATED: A defiant Bryson DeChambeau lasts out at social media
21: $111,000
22: $103,600
23: $96,200
24: $88,800
25: $81,400
26: $74,000
27: $71,225
28: $68,450
29: $65,675
30: $62,900
31: $60,125
32: $57,350
33: $54,575
34: $52,262.50
35: $49,950
36: $47,637.50
37: $45,325
38: $43,475
39: $41,625
40: $39,775
41: $37,925
42: $36,075
43: $34,225
44: $32,375
45: $30,525
46: $28,675
47: $26,825
48: $25,345
49: $24,050
50: $23,310
RELATED: How to give the Northern Trust a more New Jersey feel
51: $22,755
52: $22,200
53: $21,830
54: $21,460
55: $21,275
56: $21,090
57: $20,905
58: $20,720
59: $20,535
60: $20,350
61: $20,165
62: $19,980
63: $19,795
64: $19,610
65: $19,425
66: $19,240
67: $19,055
68: $18,870
69: $18,685
70: $18,500
71: $18,315
72: $18,130
73: $17,945
74: $17,760
75: $17,575
76: $17,390
77: $17,205
78: $17,020
79: $16,835
80: $16,650
RELATED: Patrick Reed's mid-season reset is paying off, leads
81: $16,465
82: $16,280
83: $16,095
84: $15,910
85: $15,725
86: $15,540