Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 CME Group Tour Championship

The changes made to the LPGA’s season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, lifted the energy at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., with players comparing the feel of the event to that of a major championship . Of course, when you’ve got the largest first-place check in women’s golf history on the line, well, that can sure get your attention.

Much has been made of the $1.5 million winner’s prize, claimed by Sei Young Kim with her clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a one-stroke victory over Charley Hull on Sunday. But the overall purse of $5.5 million means there’s some other nice paydays available for the rest of the 59-player field.

Here’s a look at the prize money payout for every place at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

Win: Sei Young Kim, -18, $1,500,000

2: Charley Hull, -17, $480,000

T-3: Danielle Kang, -16, $269,637

T-3: Nelly Korda, -16, $269,637

5: Brooke M. Henderson, -15, $176,570

T-6: Lexi Thompson, -13, $119,683

T-6: Jessica Korda, -13, $119,683

T-6: Su Oh, -13, $119,683

T-9: Brittany Altomare, -12, $82,790

T-9: So Yeon Ryu, -12, $82,790

T-11: Ally McDonald, -11, $59,613

T-11: Marina Alex, -11, $59,613

T-11: Georgia Hall, -11, $59,613

T-11: Ariya Jutanugarn, 277 -11, $59,613

T-11: Jeongeun Lee6, 277 -11, $59,613

T-11: Jin Young Ko, -11, $59,613

T-11: Caroline Masson, -11, $59,613

T-18: Katherine Kirk, -10, $46,289

T-18: Bronte Law, -10, $46,289

T-20: Inbee Park, -9, $42,234

T-20: Mi Jung Hur, -9, $42,234

T-20: Yu Liu, -9, $42,234

23: Megan Khang, -8, $39,529

24: Hyo Joo Kim, -7, $38,179

T-25: Shanshan Feng, -6, $35,052

T-25: Nasa Hataoka, -6, $35,052

T-25: Carlota Ciganda, -6, $35,052

T-25: Amy Yang, -6, $35,052

T-29: Eun-Hee Ji, -5, $30,447

T-29: Alena Sharp, -5, $30,447

T-29: Lizette Salas, -5, $30,447

T-29: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, -5, $30,447

T-33: Nicole Broch Larsen, -4, $27,363

T-33: Azahara Munoz, -4, $27,363

T-35: Wei-Ling Hsu, -3, $24,997

T-35: Jenny Shin, -3, $24,997

T-35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff, -3, $24,997

38: Jennifer Kupcho, -2, $23,309

T-39: Jaye Marie Green, -1, $21,322

T-39: Moriya Jutanugarn, -1, $21,322

T-39: Jasmine Suwannapura, -1, $21,322

T-39: Jing Yan, -1, $21,322

T-43: Ashleigh Buhai, E, $18,619

T-43: Mi Hyang Lee, E, $18,619

T-43: Amy Olson, E, $18,619

T-43: Cheyenne Knight, E, $18,619

T-47: Gaby Lopez, +1, $16,717

T-47: Morgan Pressel, +1, $16,717

T-47: Celine Boutier, +1, $16,717

50: Anna Nordqvist, +2, $15,703

T-51: Stacy Lewis, +3, $15,028

T-51: Chella Choi, +3, $15,028

T-53: Kristen Gillman, +4, $14,351

T-53: Lydia Ko, +4, $14,351

55: Minjee Lee, +5, $13,846

T-56: Mirim Lee, +6, $13,337

T-56: Hannah Green, +6, $13,337

58: Annie Park, +7, $12,832

59: Angel Yin, +10, $12,493

