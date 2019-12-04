Pay day in the Bahamas3 hours ago

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Hero World Challenge

Hero World Challenge flags
David Cannon/Getty Images

A working vacation. That's essentially what's going on this week at the Hero World Challenge. For those competing in the 18-player, no-cut field, the ask from tournament host Tiger Woods is that you compete in a pre-tournament pro-am, then play four rounds for a $3.5 million purse. Seems pretty reasonable, no? Last place makes $100,000, and you get to spend time relaxing in the Bahamas at plush Albany Resort. First place gets you $1 million, and more World Ranking points than if you had won at 16 "official" PGA Tour events. Lots to play for and not many people playing for it is a good formula.

How much does the entire field in the tournament benefitting the Tiger Woods Foundation have a chance at earning? Here's the prize money payout for every place in the tournament. We'll update the totals on Saturday night when the tournament end, so you can get a sense of who will be able to afford some pretty snazzy stocking stuffers come Christmas.

Win: $1,000,000
2: $400,000
3: $250,000
4: $175,000
5: $150,000
6: $145,000
7: $140,000
8: $135,000

9: $125,000
10: $120,000
11: $115,000
12: $110,000
13: $109,000
14: $108,000
15: $107,000
16: $106,000
17: $105,000
18: $100,000

