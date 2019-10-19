Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges is just in its third year, but already its reputation proceeds it. Specifically, its status as a big-money event on the PGA Tour.

The total purse for the no-cut, limited-field event held at The Club at Nine Bridges on Juju Island in South Korea is $9.75 million. That’s the largest prize money payout for any tournament on the PGA Tour that isn’t a major championship, a WGC or the Players. Not only will the winner on Sunday grab more than $1 million ($1,755,000 to be exact), but so will the runner-up.

Below is the prize money payout for each place in the tournament. After the finish on Sunday, we’ll update the post with the amount every individual player earned for making the trip to Korea.

Win: $1,755,000

2: $1,053,000

3: $663,000

4: $468,000

5: $390,000

6: $351,000

7: $326,625

8: $302,250

9: $282,750

10: $263,250

11: $243,750

12: $224,250

13: $204,750

14: $185,250

15: $173,940

16: $163,410

17: $153,660

18: $143,910

19: $134,160

20: $124,410

RELATED: Viktor Hovland's record streak of rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour ends at 19

21: $114,660

22: $106,860

23: $99,060

24: $91,260

25: $83,460

26: $75,660

27: $72,735

28: $69,810

29: $66,885

30: $63,960

31: $61,035

32: $58,110

33: $55,185

34: $52,747.50

35: $50,310

36: $47,872.50

37: $45,435

38: $43,485

39: $41,535

40: $39,585

RELATED: Brooks Koepka has more knee issues, WDs from CJ Cup

41: $37,635

42: $35,685

43: $33,735

44: $31,785

45: $29,835

46: $27,885

47: $25,935

48: $24,375

49: $23,010

50: $22,230

51: $21,645

52: $21,060

53: $20,670

54: $20,280

55: $20,085

56: $19,890

57: $19,695

58: $19,500

59: $19,305

60: $19,110

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson come THIS close to a hole-in-one on a par 4

61: $18,915

62: $18,720

63: $18,525

64: $18,330

65: $18,135

66: $17,940

67: $17,745

68: $17,550

69: $17,355

70: $17,160

71: $16,965

72: $16,770

73: $16,575

74: $16,380

75: $16,185

76: $15,990

77: $15,795

78: $15,600

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS