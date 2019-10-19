Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges is just in its third year, but already its reputation proceeds it. Specifically, its status as a big-money event on the PGA Tour.
The total purse for the no-cut, limited-field event held at The Club at Nine Bridges on Juju Island in South Korea is $9.75 million. That’s the largest prize money payout for any tournament on the PGA Tour that isn’t a major championship, a WGC or the Players. Not only will the winner on Sunday grab more than $1 million ($1,755,000 to be exact), but so will the runner-up.
Below is the prize money payout for each place in the tournament. After the finish on Sunday, we’ll update the post with the amount every individual player earned for making the trip to Korea.
Win: $1,755,000
2: $1,053,000
3: $663,000
4: $468,000
5: $390,000
6: $351,000
7: $326,625
8: $302,250
9: $282,750
10: $263,250
11: $243,750
12: $224,250
13: $204,750
14: $185,250
15: $173,940
16: $163,410
17: $153,660
18: $143,910
19: $134,160
20: $124,410
21: $114,660
22: $106,860
23: $99,060
24: $91,260
25: $83,460
26: $75,660
27: $72,735
28: $69,810
29: $66,885
30: $63,960
31: $61,035
32: $58,110
33: $55,185
34: $52,747.50
35: $50,310
36: $47,872.50
37: $45,435
38: $43,485
39: $41,535
40: $39,585
41: $37,635
42: $35,685
43: $33,735
44: $31,785
45: $29,835
46: $27,885
47: $25,935
48: $24,375
49: $23,010
50: $22,230
51: $21,645
52: $21,060
53: $20,670
54: $20,280
55: $20,085
56: $19,890
57: $19,695
58: $19,500
59: $19,305
60: $19,110
61: $18,915
62: $18,720
63: $18,525
64: $18,330
65: $18,135
66: $17,940
67: $17,745
68: $17,550
69: $17,355
70: $17,160
71: $16,965
72: $16,770
73: $16,575
74: $16,380
75: $16,185
76: $15,990
77: $15,795
78: $15,600