For Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, two of the three co-leaders heading into the final round of the inaugural 3M Open, a win on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., would be, without exaggeration, a life-altering moment. Both have been professional golfers for little more than a month, and while they certainly are confident in their games after standout college and amateur careers, a PGA Tour victory would be coming more quickly than most realistically anticipated, themselves included.

This is the point in any story about nascent tour pros where you write that their first tour win isn’t about the money they’d be earning, but everything else: the two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, invites to the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Players, etc. But in all honesty, for Wolff and Morikawa, the potential payday for winning would be a REALLY BIG deal as well. The tournament’s overall purse is $6.4 million with the winner earning $1.152 million. Considering that Wolff and Morikawa were just wrapping up spring semester finals eight weeks ago, that kind of money is hard to ignore.

Of course, even if they don’t win, a solid finish will bank them a healthy check, to say the least. Here is the prize money payout for everybody who makes the cut in Minnesota. (We’ll update this list after the final round to include how much every golfer earned.)

Win: $1,152,000

2: $691,200

3: $435200

4: $307200

5: $256,000

6: $230,400

7: $214,400

8: $198,400

9: $185,600

10: $172,800

11: $160,000

12: $147,200

13: $134,400

14: $121,600

15: $115,200

16: $108,800

17: $102,400

18: $96,000

19: $89,600

20: $83,200

21: $76,800

22: $71,680

23: $66,560

24: $61,440

25: $56,320

26: $51,200

27: $49,280

28: $47,360

29: $45,440

30: $43,520

31: $41,600

32: $39,680

33: $37,760

34: $36,160

35: $34,560

36: $32,960

37: $31,360

38: $30,080

39: $28,800

40: $27,520

41: $26,240

42: $24,960

43: $23,680

44: $22,400

45: $21,120

46: $19,840

47: $18,560

48: $17,536

49: $16,640

50: $16,128

51: $15,744

52: $15,360

53: $15,104

54: $14,848

55: $14,720

56: $14,592

57: $14,464

58: $14,336

59: $14,208

60: $14,080

61: $13,952

62: $13,824

63: $13,696

64: $13,568

65: $13,440

66: $13,312

67: $13,184

68: $13,056

69: $12,928

70: $12,800

