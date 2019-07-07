For Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, two of the three co-leaders heading into the final round of the inaugural 3M Open, a win on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., would be, without exaggeration, a life-altering moment. Both have been professional golfers for little more than a month, and while they certainly are confident in their games after standout college and amateur careers, a PGA Tour victory would be coming more quickly than most realistically anticipated, themselves included.
This is the point in any story about nascent tour pros where you write that their first tour win isn’t about the money they’d be earning, but everything else: the two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, invites to the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Players, etc. But in all honesty, for Wolff and Morikawa, the potential payday for winning would be a REALLY BIG deal as well. The tournament’s overall purse is $6.4 million with the winner earning $1.152 million. Considering that Wolff and Morikawa were just wrapping up spring semester finals eight weeks ago, that kind of money is hard to ignore.
Of course, even if they don’t win, a solid finish will bank them a healthy check, to say the least. Here is the prize money payout for everybody who makes the cut in Minnesota. (We’ll update this list after the final round to include how much every golfer earned.)
Win: $1,152,000
2: $691,200
3: $435200
4: $307200
5: $256,000
6: $230,400
7: $214,400
8: $198,400
9: $185,600
10: $172,800
11: $160,000
12: $147,200
13: $134,400
14: $121,600
15: $115,200
16: $108,800
17: $102,400
18: $96,000
19: $89,600
20: $83,200
21: $76,800
22: $71,680
23: $66,560
24: $61,440
25: $56,320
26: $51,200
27: $49,280
28: $47,360
29: $45,440
30: $43,520
31: $41,600
32: $39,680
33: $37,760
34: $36,160
35: $34,560
36: $32,960
37: $31,360
38: $30,080
39: $28,800
40: $27,520
41: $26,240
42: $24,960
43: $23,680
44: $22,400
45: $21,120
46: $19,840
47: $18,560
48: $17,536
49: $16,640
50: $16,128
51: $15,744
52: $15,360
53: $15,104
54: $14,848
55: $14,720
56: $14,592
57: $14,464
58: $14,336
59: $14,208
60: $14,080
61: $13,952
62: $13,824
63: $13,696
64: $13,568
65: $13,440
66: $13,312
67: $13,184
68: $13,056
69: $12,928
70: $12,800
