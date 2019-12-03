Harry Higgs on being a PGA Tour rookie, having Bryson DeChambeau as a teammate, and playing "George Costanza"

In September, I asked Ryan French, the man behind the popular Twitter handle "Monday Q Info" and someone who knows as much about up-and-coming golfers as anyone who is the PGA Tour rookie golf fans should be rooting for. I figured he'd dodge the question or at the very least offer a few names, but he came back with a quick answer: Harry Higgs.

Higgs was on my radar from a strong Korn Ferry Tour campaign, but admittedly, even more so because he had played the role of George Costanza in a great reenactment of the famed "Seinfeld" marine-biologist scene . Throw in a runner-up finish at the Bermuda Championship last month and Higgs shot to the top of our list of potential Golf Digest Podcasts. And after connecting with the 27-year-old Higgs at the RSM Classic , it was easy to see where French was coming from.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

The humorous Higgs joined this week's podcast and talked candidly about his breakthrough 2019 on both the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours and his early struggles as a pro. We also talked about what it was like being teammates with Bryson DeChambeau at SMU, and, of course, his turn as one of TV's iconic characters.

Plus, Sam Weinman and Keely Levins joined me to discuss a heroic effort in South Africa and a new clothing policy on the European Tour. And our resident golf betting experts, Stephen Hennessey and Christopher Powers, stop by for the first of our new weekly gambling segment. Please have a listen: